Governor appoints central Nebraska lawmaker to fill vacant state treasurer post

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sen. Tom Briese, a central Nebraska Republican lawmaker in the officially nonpartisan state Legislature, has been named to replace State Treasurer John Murante, who’s leaving the elected post next week.

Gov. Jim Pillen, a fellow Republican, announced Briese’s appointment on Thursday, saying the Albion farmer will take over the duties of state treasurer on Nov. 1. That will come several weeks after Murante steps down from the post to become director of the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems.

The powers of the state treasurer’s office will transfer to Pillen in the intervening weeks, his announcement said. Assistant State Treasurer Rachel Biar will manage the day-to-day operations of the office until Briese takes over, the governor’s office said.

Briese is considered a moderate voice in the unique one-chamber Nebraska Legislature, introducing property tax bills and legislation intended to lessen the cost of prescription drugs. Pillen touted Briese as having the respect of his peers in the Legislature.

“He’s a proven leader on tax policy reform, which will serve him well in his new role as treasurer,” Pillen said.

Briese was elected in 2020 to a second term, which runs through the end of 2024. State law gives Pillen the authority for naming Briese’s replacement in the Legislature.

Pillen said Friday that he will give more information at a later date about his selection process for filling that seat.