New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
U.S. News

Police say 6-year-old boy who was found unconscious in Nebraska wave pool has died

 
Share

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 6-year-old Iowa boy who was hospitalized after he was found unconscious in a wave pool at at a suburban Omaha waterpark has died, police said Wednesday.

Police did not identify the boy but his family said on a GoFundMe site that he had no brain activity since the incident on Sunday and was taken off life support, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

“He was a sweet 6 year old, our first son, a twin to his sister, and everything to our family,” the boy’s mother, Makda Gebre, wrote on the site. “We are devastated.”

Other news
Oklahoma's Jordyn Bahl pitches against Florida State during the fifth inning of the second game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Oklahoma softball ace Jordy Bahl announces plans to transfer after winning national title
Oklahoma softball ace Jordy Bahl has announced she is transferring and heading back to her home state of Nebraska.
U.S. veteran SSgt. Jake M. Larson talks to a girl who wears an American flag around her neck during a gathering in preparation of the 79th D-Day anniversary in La Fiere, Normandy, France, Sunday, June 4, 2023. The landings on the coast of Normandy 79 year ago by U.S. and British troops took place on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Papa Jake survived D-Day on Omaha Beach, now he’s a TikTok star
World War II veteran Jake Larson survived D-Day on Omaha Beach. Now he’s a TikTok star. The 100-year-old American is best known on social media under the name “Papa Jake” He enjoyed giving hugs to the many fans he met during his trip to Normandy for D-Day commemorations.
This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows the new stamp honoring Native American civil rights leader Chief Standing Bear, issued on Friday, May 12, 2023. Standing Bear won a landmark court ruling in 1879 recognizing that Native Americans are entitled to inherent rights under the law. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamp. (U.S. Postal Service via AP)
US Postal Service honors civil rights leader, Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, with stamp
A Ponca tribe chief whose landmark lawsuit in 1879 established that a Native American is a person under the law was honored with the unveiling of a U.S.
Nebraska Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, talks to reporters in a Capitol hallway after lawmakers passed his bill to allow people to carry concealed guns in the state without a permit, Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The passage was a long-awaited victory for Brewer, who had introduced the bill every year for the past six years. With its passage, Nebraska becomes the 26th state to allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit. (AP Photo/Margery Beck)
Nebraska lawmakers pass permitless concealed carry gun bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday to allow people to carry concealed guns in the state without a permit, just as national attention has ramped up over gun violence in the wake of several mass shootings, including the killing last month of six people at a Tennessee schoo

The Sioux City, Iowa, family said it was asking for donations to help with funeral expenses.

Medical personnel were called to the pool in Ralston Sunday afternoon. He was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and then transported to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

Fun-Plex has remained closed since Sunday.