Forest defender Neco Williams done for season after surgery

Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, right, makes contact with teammate Neco Williams during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion at the City Ground, Nottingham, England, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, right, makes contact with teammate Neco Williams during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion at the City Ground, Nottingham, England, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams will miss the remainder of the season after breaking his jaw in a midweek game and undergoing surgery.

The 22-year-old Wales international was due home from the hospital on Friday but has been ruled out of Forest’s last five games as the team fights relegation.

“It’s a difficult situation for him, he got himself back into the team recently,” manager Steve Cooper said Friday. “(He was) playing really well. He had a confidence about him and a spring in his step. It’s a blow, really.”

Williams was carried off the field on a stretcher Wednesday during Forest’s 3-1 win over Brighton after taking an inadvertent kick to the jaw from teammate Brennan Johnson when they both tried to clear a cross.

The win lifted Forest one point clear of the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s visit to Brentford.

Williams tweeted that he’s “gutted” to sit out the rest of the season.

He made 34 appearances in all competitions this season after joining Forest from Liverpool.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports