Man kills his neighbor and shoots her two grandkids before killing himself

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, second from right, and chief of staff Tom Ashe. right, confer with police at the scene of a shooting with multiple victims, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. A Massachusetts man fatally shot his downstairs neighbor, shot and injured two of her grandchildren, then turned the gun on himself, authorities said. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP)