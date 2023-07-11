FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Northwestern fires football coach
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, holds his trophy after winning the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
MLB Home Run Derby
World News

Helicopter with 6 on board including tourists is missing near Mount Everest in Nepal

 
Share

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A helicopter flying out of the Mount Everest area in Nepal carrying foreign tourists was missing Tuesday and contact was lost with the aircraft.

The helicopter was carrying five foreign tourists on a sightseeing tour to the world’s highest peak and was returning to the capital, Kathmandu, on Tuesday morning.

Airport official Sagar Kadel said weather conditions had caused changes to be made to the helicopter’s flight route.

Other news
FILE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, walks in the Agora Hall as he arrives for his first day of work at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels on May 7, 2018. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the top civilian official at the world's biggest security alliance, routinely praises allies for helping Ukraine's troops to fight back. But when he does, Stoltenberg is talking about individual member countries, not NATO as an organization. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, what is NATO and what is it doing to help?
Russia’s war on Ukraine is in its 17 month and Western countries are sending increasingly hi-tech and long-range weapons and ammunition to help President Volodymyr Zelenskyy defend his country.
FILE - A security guard walks in front of a banner outside the venue of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 9, 2023. When Sweden applied for NATO membership together with Finland, both expected a quick accession process, but more than a year later Sweden is still in the alliance's waiting room. New entries must be approved by all existing members and as NATO leaders meet for a summit in Vilnius, Sweden is missing the green light from two: Turkey and Hungary. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)
Sweden’s rocky road from neutrality toward NATO membership
When long-neutral Sweden applied for NATO membership together with Finland, both expected a quick accession process.
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a highway leading to Jerusalem during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's parliamentary coalition has given initial approval to a contentious bill to limit the Supreme Court's oversight powers. With the vote early Tuesday, Netanyahu pressed forward with a judicial overhaul plan that has polarized the country. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israelis block highways in nationwide protests over government’s plan to overhaul judiciary
Israeli protesters have blocked highways leading to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv at the start of a day of countrywide demonstrations against the government’s planned judicial overhaul that has divided the nation.
The classmates of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh carry her body during her funeral in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Naghniyeh died from wounds sustained in an Israeli military raid on Monday that triggered some of the fiercest fighting with Palestinian militants in years. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
AP Month in Pictures: Middle East
Violence continued in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants.

It is common for flights to be delayed and routes changed during the monsoon season amid heavy rains.

Search efforts were underway for the missing aircraft.

The tourist and mountaineering season ended in May with the onset of the rainy season and tourist flights to the mountains are not common this time of year as visibility gets poor and weather conditions become unpredictable.