FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves pill to treat postpartum depression
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big 12 adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Endangered Species Act, 50 years on
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
World News

Norwegian climber retires after becoming the fastest to climb world’s highest 14 peaks in 92 days

Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, center and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, right, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world's 14 highest peaks in 92 days arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
1 of 10 | 

Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, center and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, right, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, second right and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, right who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world's 14 highest peaks in 92 days arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
2 of 10 | 

Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, second right and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, right who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Family and friends wait to welcome Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world's 14 highest peaks in 92 days as they arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
3 of 10 | 

Family and friends wait to welcome Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days as they arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
A priest performs rituals as Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world's 14 highest peaks in 92 days arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
4 of 10 | 

A priest performs rituals as Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, center who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world's 14 highest peaks in 92 days is presented with a shawl as she and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
5 of 10 | 

Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, center who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days is presented with a shawl as she and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, center who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world's 14 highest peaks in 92 days smiles as she and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
6 of 10 | 

Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, center who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days smiles as she and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Family and friends dance as they welcome Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world's 14 highest peaks in 92 days at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
7 of 10 | 

Family and friends dance as they welcome Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, center and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, left, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world's 14 highest peaks in 92 days arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
8 of 10 | 

Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, center and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, left, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, center and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, left, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world's 14 highest peaks in 92 days arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
9 of 10 | 

Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, center and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, left, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Family and friends wait to welcome Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world's 14 highest peaks in 92 days as they arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
10 of 10 | 

Family and friends wait to welcome Norwegian woman mountain climber Kristin Harila, and her Nepali Sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, who on Thursday set a new record by scaling the world’s 14 highest peaks in 92 days as they arrive at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Aug.5, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA
 
Share

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Norwegian who just became the fastest climber to scale all the world’s 14 highest mountains announced she was retiring from climbing high peaks on Saturday upon her return to Nepal.

Kristin Harila along with her Sherpa guide Tenjin were given a hero’s welcome at the Kathmandu airport where hundreds including mountaineers, government officials and well-wishers gathered to welcome them back with cheers and flower garlands.

Harila and Tenjin scaled Mount K2 in Pakistan last week, thus concluding the climb of the 14th peak — that is more than 8000 meters (about 26,000 feet) — high in 92 days, shattering the previous record of 189 days.

“I don’t think I will try any eight-thousand meters for a while.” Harila said. “I have done 28 eight-thousand meters in total so I think I have done my part.”

Other news
The defense chiefs from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries excluding Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea and Niger pose for a group photo during their extraordinary meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, to discuss the situation in Niger. (AP Photo/ Chinedu Asadu)
Niger’s junta isn’t backing down, and a regional force prepares to intervene. Here’s what to expect
FILE - Demonstrators chant pro-Islamic State group slogans as they carry the group's flags in front of the provincial government headquarters in Mosul, Iraq, June 16, 2014. The Islamic State group announced Thursday the death of its little known leader Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi who had been heading the extremist organization since November. (AP Photo, File)
Syria’s main al-Qaida-linked group denies it was behind the killing of an Islamic State leader
Police officers prepare to take position outside the residence of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday, which could disqualify him from politics. It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Pakistani police arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan

The 37-year-old climber began the mission of setting a new record in April by scaling Mount Shishapangma followed by other peaks in China as well as Nepal, including Mount Everest. She then moved on to Pakistan to complete her list of climbs.

This year was her second attempt to set the record of becoming the fastest climber of the 14 peaks.

Harila had initially begun her world record attempt in April 2022 with the aim of completing it by September. But she only managed 12 peaks after Chinese authorities restricted foreign travel to the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am going to do running in the mountains and have already signed up for a race,” she said of her immediate plans.

Harila said Mount K2, the last one on her list was the most difficult one to tackle. K2 is the second-highest peak in the world.

Harila said that weather conditions usually dictate how difficult a climb can be and this year they faced “very hard conditions on K2” because of “ very deep snow.”

The last record for the fastest climb of the 14 peaks was held by Nirmal Purja, a Nepal-born British citizen who scaled them in 189 days in 2019, beating the previous record of more than seven years set by a South Korean climber. Purja’s climbs were later adapted into a popular Netflix documentary, “14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible.”