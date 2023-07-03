Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
World News

Farmers in Nepal celebrate rice planting day with special feasts and festivities

People gather to watch others playing in the mud in a paddy field on Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles north of Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

People gather to watch others playing in the mud in a paddy field on Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles north of Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

 
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Thousands of farmers and their families across Nepal celebrated an annual paddy festival by planting rice, splashing in the muddy fields and enjoying a special feast.

The farmers were joined by other villagers, visitors from the cities and tourists visiting the Himalayan nation.

Rice is a staple food for millions of Nepalese and the crop is generally planted once a year in July and harvested about four months later.

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
French rioting appears to slow 6 days after teen’s death in Paris suburbs
Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow overnight after six nights.
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
2 soldiers killed in shootout when militants ambush troops in southwest Pakistan, military says
Pakistan’s military says a group of militants has ambushed troops during a search operation against insurgents in southwestern Pakistan, triggering a shootout that left an army major and a junior officer dead.
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F), the National Climate Center said Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Flooding displaces 10,000 around China as Beijing gets a relative respite from sweltering heat
Flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from a sweltering heat wave.
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Monday, July 3, 2023. Asian shares were mostly higher Monday after a rally on Wall Street driven by reports that showed inflation abating, assuaging fears over the threat of a recession. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Stock market today: Asian shares rise on optimism over Wall Street rally
Asian shares are mostly higher after a rally on Wall Street driven by reports that showed inflation abating, alleviating fears over the threat of a recession.

Farmers and their families sang traditional songs to welcome the rain that is needed for the rice to grow and thanked the gods for sending the precipitation on time.

A boy plays in the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A boy plays in the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A girl rests while playing with the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A girl rests while playing with the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) –
A Nepalese farmer ploughs his paddy field during Asar Pandra or national paddy day festival at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A Nepalese farmer ploughs his paddy field during Asar Pandra or national paddy day festival at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) –
A reflection of farmers planting paddy is seen during Asar Pandra or national paddy day festival at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A reflection of farmers planting paddy is seen during Asar Pandra or national paddy day festival at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

After planting lines of rice, they splashed in the muddy fields, smeared each other with mud and sand, and danced more before culminating the celebration with a feast.

The day is also known as “dahi chiura” for the yogurt and beaten rice that comprises one of the main dishes eaten during the feast.

Elsewhere in the country, people ate yogurt and puffed rice with mangos and bananas to mark the day at home.

The government has declared National Paddy Day a holiday and tried to encourage people to continue or return to farming rice, as many increasingly look to take up other professions.

People play with mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

People play with mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Children play in the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Children play in the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Children play in the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Children play in the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Farmers plant paddy during Asar Pandra or national paddy day festival at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles north of Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Farmers plant paddy during Asar Pandra or national paddy day festival at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles north of Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A farmer plucks paddy saplings to plant during Asar Pandra or national paddy day festival at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A farmer plucks paddy saplings to plant during Asar Pandra or national paddy day festival at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

People play with mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

People play with mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Farmers plant paddy during Asar Pandra or national paddy day festival at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Farmers plant paddy during Asar Pandra or national paddy day festival at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Farmers plant paddy during Asar Pandra or national paddy day festival at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Farmers plant paddy during Asar Pandra or national paddy day festival at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)