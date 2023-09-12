Aaron Rodgers injury
Apple’s iPhone 15
Libya flooding
New England severe weather
Hillary Clinton
World News

Over 3 years after it was stolen, a van Gogh painting is recovered but with some damage

 
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — More than three years after it was stolen from a museum that was shut to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh has been recovered, a little worse for wear, the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands said Tuesday.

Van Gogh’s “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring,” which was painted in 1884, was snatched in an overnight raid in March 2020 from The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam. It was there on loan from the Groninger Museum.

“The Groninger Museum is extremely happy and relieved that the work is back,” its director, Andreas Blühm, said in a statement. “We are very grateful to everyone who contributed to this good outcome.”

The museum paid tribute to Dutch art sleuth Arthur Brand for his “key role in this case.”

Other news
This is a locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)
Hundreds of Bahrain prisoners suspend hunger strike as crown prince to visit United States
FILE - Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the CEI (Italian Conference of Bishops), welcomes parishioners after celebrating Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, on June 29, 2023. Pope Francis’ Ukraine peace envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, is heading to China on the fourth leg of a mission that has already brought him to Kyiv, Moscow and Washington, the Vatican said Tuesday.. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Pope’s Ukraine peace envoy heads to China on mission to help return Ukraine children taken to Russia
FILE - Romania's Simona Halep holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's singles final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 13, 2019. Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been suspended from professional tennis for four years for alleged doping violations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
Former No. 1 tennis player Simona Halep gets 4-year ban in doping case

It declined to provide further details about how it was found. It said “the painting has suffered, but is – at first glance – still in good condition.” The work will be scientifically examined in coming months. It’s being kept temporarily at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Its value was not provided. On the rare occasions when Van Gogh’s paintings come up for sale, they fetch millions at auction. However, an insurance company had paid the Groninger Museum for the loss and is now the formal owner, although the museum says it will exercise its right to first purchase of the work.

It said that it hopes to have “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring” back on display soon, although this “could take weeks, if not months.”

The 25-by-57-centimeter (10-by-22-inch) oil on paper painting shows a person standing in a garden surrounded by trees, with a church tower in the background.

It dates to a time when van Gogh had moved back to his family in a rural area of the Netherlands and painted the life he saw there, including with his famous work “The Potato Eaters,” in mostly somber tones.

Later, he moved to southern France, where he developed a far more colorful, vibrant style of painting as his health declined before his death in 1890.