Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
World News

Dutch authorities detain father, daughter on suspicion of funding Palestinian militant group Hamas

 
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch authorities arrested a man and his daughter on suspicion of sending millions of euros to organizations linked to the Palestinian militant group Hamas, prosecutors said on Monday.

The 55-year-old man and his 25-year-old daughter from the town of Leidschendam on the outskirts of The Hague on June 22 were detained on suspicion of breaching sanctions regulations by funding the militant group that runs the Gaza Strip.

The public prosecution office said in a statement that the pair are suspected of sending about 5.5 million euros ($6 million) to bodies “related to the organization Hamas, which was sanctioned in 2003.”

Other news
FILE - Israelis wave national flags in front of Damascus Gate outside Jerusalem's Old City to mark Jerusalem Day, an Israeli holiday celebrating the capture of the Old City during the 1967 Mideast war, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, called on Palestinians to confront a flag-waving parade planned by Jewish nationalists through the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Hamas calls on Palestinians to confront Israeli victory parade in Jerusalem
Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group is calling on Palestinians to confront a flag-waving parade planned by Jewish nationalists through the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City.
Smoke and fire rise from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike targeting a building in Gaza, Saturday, May 13, 2023. The building was owned by an Islamic Jihad official. (AP Photo/Ashraf Amra)
Israeli cease-fire with militants in Gaza appears to hold, despite new rocket launch
A fragile cease-fire between Israeli forces and militants in the Gaza Strip appears to be holding after a five-day clash that killed 33 Palestinians and two people in Israel.
Palestinians carry the bodies of Islamic Jihad commander Ali Ghali, left, and his brother, Mohammed Ghali, both killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 11, 2023. They are both draped in the Islamic Jihad flag. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
What is Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Gaza militant group now fighting Israel?
The cycle has become grimly familiar. Over the past three days, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed 28 people, including senior Palestinian militants and children as young as 4.
Palestinians watch a pre-recorded speech by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on "Jerusalem Day," which is called al-Quds Day after the city's Arabic name, at a soccer filed in Gaza City, Friday, April 14, 2023. Iran's leader delivered a historic address to the Palestinian people of Gaza Friday, telling them to stick to the fighting against Israel in a speech that reflected his country's support for the territory's ruling Hamas militant group. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
In first, Iran’s president addresses Palestinians in Gaza
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Iran’s president on Friday delivered an unprecedented speech to an annual pro-Palestinian rally in the Gaza Strip — a display of Iran’s importance to the Hamas militant group that rules the territory.

The father and daughter “are also suspected of participating in a criminal organization whose purpose is to support Hamas financially,” the prosecution statement said. They remain in custody. Their names were not released, in line with Dutch privacy regulations.

Searches by Dutch authorities of a home in Leidschendam and a business in Rotterdam uncovered cash — which was seized — and a bank account holding 750,000 euros ($820,000), prosecutors said.

They added that the man and woman were likely involved in a foundation that supported Hamas financially, continuing the work of another foundation that had been placed on a sanctions list. They did not name the foundations.

“There is no formal presence of Hamas in the Netherlands. Even so, there are several pro-Palestinian and pro-Gaza organizations in the Netherlands that are an important link in the international network that collects money for Hamas,” the statement said.