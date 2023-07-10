FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Prigozhin and Putin met
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Britain's King Charles III meet inside Windsor Castle, England, Monday July 10, 2023. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Biden arrives in UK
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway just beyond the traffic circle off the Bear Mountain Bridge, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Orange County, N.Y. Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. geared up for a major storm. (AP Photo/David Bauder)
Extreme flooding in New York
Team USA hoists their goalkeeper Matt Turner (1) in extra time in a penalty shootout during a CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final soccer match against the Canada, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. The United States advances. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
USMNT beats Canada
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in a women???s singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
World News

Indonesia welcomes return of jewels, temple carvings as important step in global restitution effort

Cultural artefacts are handed back to Indonesia during a ceremony in Leiden, Netherlands, Monday, July 10, 2023. The Netherlands and Indonesia on Monday have hailed the return of hundreds of cultural artefacts taken, sometimes by force, during colonial times as a major step forward in restitution efforts worldwide. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)
1 of 6 | 

Cultural artefacts are handed back to Indonesia during a ceremony in Leiden, Netherlands, Monday, July 10, 2023. The Netherlands and Indonesia on Monday have hailed the return of hundreds of cultural artefacts taken, sometimes by force, during colonial times as a major step forward in restitution efforts worldwide. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by Rijksmuseum on Thursday, July 6, 2023, the of the Cannon of Kandy which originated from Sri Lanka is photographed. Two Dutch museums are handing back hundreds of cultural artefacts to Indonesia and Sri Lanka from a richly decorated cannon to precious metals and jewelry that were taken, often by force, from the countries in the colonial era. (Rijksmuseum via AP)
2 of 6 | 

In this photo provided by Rijksmuseum on Thursday, July 6, 2023, the of the Cannon of Kandy which originated from Sri Lanka is photographed. Two Dutch museums are handing back hundreds of cultural artefacts to Indonesia and Sri Lanka from a richly decorated cannon to precious metals and jewelry that were taken, often by force, from the countries in the colonial era. (Rijksmuseum via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cultural artefacts are handed back to Indonesia during a ceremony in Leiden, Netherlands, Monday, July 10, 2023. The Netherlands and Indonesia on Monday have hailed the return of hundreds of cultural artefacts taken, sometimes by force, during colonial times as a major step forward in restitution efforts worldwide. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)
3 of 6 | 

Cultural artefacts are handed back to Indonesia during a ceremony in Leiden, Netherlands, Monday, July 10, 2023. The Netherlands and Indonesia on Monday have hailed the return of hundreds of cultural artefacts taken, sometimes by force, during colonial times as a major step forward in restitution efforts worldwide. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cultural artefacts are handed back to Indonesia during a ceremony in Leiden, Netherlands, Monday, July 10, 2023. The Netherlands and Indonesia on Monday have hailed the return of hundreds of cultural artefacts taken, sometimes by force, during colonial times as a major step forward in restitution efforts worldwide. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)
4 of 6 | 

Cultural artefacts are handed back to Indonesia during a ceremony in Leiden, Netherlands, Monday, July 10, 2023. The Netherlands and Indonesia on Monday have hailed the return of hundreds of cultural artefacts taken, sometimes by force, during colonial times as a major step forward in restitution efforts worldwide. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cultural artefacts are handed back to Indonesia during a ceremony in Leiden, Netherlands, Monday, July 10, 2023. The Netherlands and Indonesia on Monday have hailed the return of hundreds of cultural artefacts taken, sometimes by force, during colonial times as a major step forward in restitution efforts worldwide. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)
5 of 6 | 

Cultural artefacts are handed back to Indonesia during a ceremony in Leiden, Netherlands, Monday, July 10, 2023. The Netherlands and Indonesia on Monday have hailed the return of hundreds of cultural artefacts taken, sometimes by force, during colonial times as a major step forward in restitution efforts worldwide. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cultural artefacts are handed back to Indonesia during a ceremony in Leiden, Netherlands, Monday, July 10, 2023. The Netherlands and Indonesia on Monday have hailed the return of hundreds of cultural artefacts taken, sometimes by force, during colonial times as a major step forward in restitution efforts worldwide. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)
6 of 6 | 

Cultural artefacts are handed back to Indonesia during a ceremony in Leiden, Netherlands, Monday, July 10, 2023. The Netherlands and Indonesia on Monday have hailed the return of hundreds of cultural artefacts taken, sometimes by force, during colonial times as a major step forward in restitution efforts worldwide. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ALEKSANDAR FURTULA
 
Share

LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands and Indonesia on Monday hailed the return of hundreds of cultural artifacts taken — sometimes by force — during colonial times as a major step forward in restitution efforts worldwide.

The items, ranging from valuable jewels to 13th-century temple carvings, were officially handed back to Indonesia at a ceremony at the Museum Volkenkunde in Leiden.

“We are really delighted. This is a very historic moment for both us, Indonesia, and the Netherlands. And the relationship between the two,” said Hilmar Farid, director general of cultural heritage at Indonesia’s Ministry of Culture. “But I think what we have achieved so far is also a very significant contribution to the global debate about returning of colonial objects.”

Other news
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands after a news conference following a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Australia joins G7-backed ‘climate club’ and promises to drive down greenhouse gas emissions
Australia is joining the ’climate club’ backed by the Group of Seven major economies last year aimed at taking more ambitious action to tackle global warming, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday.
Fire crews work to put out an early morning fire that ripped through the brick building of the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)
Historic market building in Pennsylvania capital severely damaged by fire
A fast-moving fire has severely damaged an historic market building in Pennsylvania’s capital city. But no injuries were reported in the blaze.
Montenegro's President Jakov Milatovic, left, shakes hands with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 10, 2023. Milatovic is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Presidents of Serbia, Montenegro agree to patch up strained relations between historic allies
The presidents of Serbia and Montenegro have agreed to try to patch up strained relations between the historic Balkan allies.
Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell addresses a media conference on the EU-New Zealand free trade agreement at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The EU is New Zealand's third-biggest trade partner. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
European Union and New Zealand sign free trade deal that’s expected to boost trade by up to 30%
The European Union has signed a free trade agreement with New Zealand that the two sides expect will increase bilateral trade by up to 30% within a decade.

The Dutch government announced the return last week of the Indonesian treasures and looted artifacts from Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry welcomed the decision and said the Indian Ocean nation will work to preserve the items, including a richly decorated ceremonial cannon.

They are the first artifacts returned home on the advice of a Dutch committee set up in 2022 to assess requests by countries for restitution of artifacts in state museums. The committee is considering more restitution requests from Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Nigeria.

Indonesia got back more than the trove of glittering jewels and ancient carvings from a temple in Java, said Farid.

“We consider these objects as our missing items in our historical narrative and of course they play different roles symbolically, culturally,” he said. Their return means Indonesia can “reintegrate them into their cultural contexts. And that is, of course, of symbolic importance to us.”

Gunay Uslu, the Dutch state secretary for culture and media, called the presentation Monday “a historically, important” event that resonates beyond the Netherlands and its former colony.

“It’s also an important moment for the world because it’s about colonial objects in a colonial context. So it’s a sensitive topic,” she said.

A Berlin museum announced in January it is ready to return hundreds of human skulls from the former German colony of East Africa. In 2021, France said it was returning statues, royal thrones and sacred altars taken from the West African nation of Benin. And last year, Belgium returned a gold-capped tooth belonging to the slain Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba.

___

Associated Press writer Mike Corder contributed from The Hague.