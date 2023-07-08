The Dutch prime minister is handing his resignation to the king after his coalition collapsed

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
World News

The Dutch prime minister is handing his resignation to the king after his coalition collapsed

FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a press conference at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, on July 3, 2023. The four parties that make up Prime Minister Mark Rutte's ruling coalition are in tense talks over ways to rein in migration, amid speculation the thorny issue could bring down the administration and force a general election. Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier, presided over late-night meetings Wednesday and Thursday that failed to broker a deal. More talks were planned for Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

FILE - Netherland’s Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a press conference at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, on July 3, 2023. The four parties that make up Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s ruling coalition are in tense talks over ways to rein in migration, amid speculation the thorny issue could bring down the administration and force a general election. Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier, presided over late-night meetings Wednesday and Thursday that failed to broker a deal. More talks were planned for Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MIKE CORDER
 
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is visiting the king to turn in the resignation of his four-party coalition and set the deeply divided Netherlands on track for a general election later this year.

King Willem-Alexander flew back from a family vacation in Greece to meet with Rutte on Saturday.

The vexed issue of reining in migration that has troubled countries across Europe for years was the final stumbling block that brought down Rutte’s government Friday night, exposing the deep ideological differences between the four parties that made up the uneasy coalition.

Other news
People offer prayers for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Zojoji temple in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Japan marked first anniversary of the death of Abe who was shot while giving an outdoor campaign speech.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Japanese leaders mark one year since the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe
Japanese political and business leaders are marking one year since the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe.
Former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the President's palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Grybauskaite has earned a reputation as the "Baltic Iron Lady" for her resolute leadership and bluntness, particularly regarding Russia, she was one of few European leaders who warned of Russian interference in eastern Europe even before Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
NATO summit host Lithuania is a small country with a loud voice, especially when it comes to Russia
One of the smallest members of NATO is preparing to hold one of the most important summits in the alliance’s 74-year history.
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
4 militants attack a police station and kill 2 security forces in southeast Iran, state TV says
Iran’s state TV says four militants attacked a police station with grenades in the country’s southeast.
A election campaign poster of far-right AfD candidate Robert Sesselmann remains at a street at the outskirts of the small city Sonneberg at the German federal state Thuringia, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The Alternative for Germany, or AfD, candidate Robert Sesselmann won the runoff election for a local county administrator in Sonneberg county on June 25, 2023. Sonneberg has a relatively small population of 56,800, but the win is a symbolic milestone for the far-right populist party AfD.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A German county elected a far-right candidate for the first time since the Nazi era, raising concern
The election of the first head of a county administration by the far-right Alternative of Germany in a rural eastern region recently has led to concern among opponents of the party.

Now it is likely to dominate campaigning for an election that is still months away.

“We are the party that can ensure a majority to significantly restrict the flow of asylum seekers,” said Geert Wilders, leader of the anti-immigration Party for Freedom, who supported Rutte’s first minority coalition 13 years ago, but also ultimately brought it down.

Opposition parties on the left also want to make the election about tackling problems they accuse Rutte of failing to adequately address — from climate change to a chronic housing shortage and the future of the nation’s multibillion-euro (-dollar) agricultural sector.

Socialist Party leader Lilian Marijnissen told Dutch broadcaster NOS the collapse of Rutte’s government was “good news for the Netherlands. I think that everybody felt that this Cabinet was done. They have created more problems than they solved.”

Despite the divisions between the four parties in Rutte’s government, it will remain in power as a caretaker administration until a new coalition is formed, but will not pass major new laws.

“Given the challenges of the times, a war on this continent, nobody profits from a political crisis,” tweeted Sigrid Kaag, leader of the centrist, pro-Europe D66 party.

Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier and a veteran consensus builder, appeared to be the one who was prepared to torpedo his fourth coalition government with tough demands in negotiations over how to reduce the number of migrants seeking asylum in his country.

Rutte negotiated for months over a package of measures to reduce the flow of new migrants arriving in the country of nearly 18 million people. Proposals reportedly included creating two classes of asylum — a temporary one for people fleeing conflicts and a permanent one for people trying to escape persecution — and reducing the number of family members who are allowed to join asylum-seekers in the Netherlands. The idea of blocking family members was strongly opposed by minority coalition party ChristenUnie.

“I think unnecessary tension was introduced” to the talks, said Kaag.

Pieter Heerma, the leader of coalition partner the Christian Democrats, called Rutte’s approach in the talks “almost reckless.”

The fall of the government comes just months after a new, populist pro-farmer party, the Farmers Citizens Movement, known by its Dutch acronym BBB, shocked the political establishment by winning provincial elections. The party is already the largest bloc in the Dutch Senate and will be a serious threat to Rutte’s People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy.

The BBB’s leader, Caroline van der Plas, said her party would dust off their campaign posters from the provincial vote and go again.

“We will roll from one campaign into the next,” she said.