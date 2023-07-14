Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The fight over Hollywood’s future
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin and Wagner mercenaries
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
World News

Stabbing at a church-run aid center in the Dutch city of Leiden leaves 1 man dead, 2 people wounded

 
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — One man was killed and two people injured, one seriously, in a stabbing on Friday at a church-run center that houses several aid organizations in the Dutch university city of Leiden, police said.

A man entered the center, a former bakery in the historic heart of the university city, just before 9:30 a.m. and “for as yet unclear reasons stabbed the victims and then fled,” police said in a statement.

A 66-year-old man “was so badly injured that he died at the scene, two others were taken to a hospital,” police said.

Other news
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin answers journalists' questions about the grain deal in Moscow, Russia, on July 13, 2023. Putin said that the Wagner private military company "simply doesn't exist" as a legal entity, in comments adding to the series of often bizarre twists that have followed the group's abortive revolt last month — the most serious threat to Putin's 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Putin wants to attend an August summit. Host country South Africa doesn’t want to have to arrest him
South Africa’s deputy president says Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to attend an economic summit in South Africa next month but the country is trying to persuade him to stay away to avoid the legal and diplomatic fallout over his international arrest warrant.
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities said on Friday, July 14, 2023, a suspect has been arrested on federal narcotics charges for allegedly selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. Rodriguez was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 2. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Woman arrested on drug charges linked to death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, official says
Authorities say a woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges for allegedly selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson.
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
A suspect has been taken into custody on New York’s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders.
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, May 30, 2020. Minneapolis must enact police reforms in the wake of George Floyd's murder under a settlement agreement with the state Human Rights Department approved by a local judge Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Judge approves Minneapolis police reform deal forged after George Floyd’s killing
Minneapolis must make policing changes under a newly approved settlement reached in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.

A man was later detained “in connection with the incident,” police tweeted. Officers were investigating whether the person was involved in the stabbing.

The chairman of the center, Bert Verweij, told regional broadcaster Omroep West that the three wounded people were a staff member, a volunteer and a worker at one of the organizations that uses the center.

The center houses organizations that offer help to people including homeless people, migrants and asylum-seekers.

Police appealed for assistance in tracking down the suspect, but warned members of the public not to approach him. They described the man as having “dark skin, short hair and beard” and said he also had a head wound.

Further details were not immediately available. Calls to the center went unanswered.