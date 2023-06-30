Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
Sports

Nets trading Joe Harris, a two-time NBA 3-point leader, to the Pistons, AP source says

By BRIAN MAHONEY
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets are trading Joe Harris, who twice led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage, to the Detroit Pistons, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday.

The Nets also sent two second-round picks to the Pistons in a move designed to create additional salary cap options for the free agency period that was set to begin hours later.

The deal was first reported by ESPN.

Other news
Ausar Thompson, right, hugs family and friends after being selected fifth overall by the Detroit Pistons during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Pistons, Pacers are banking on lottery selections to provide immediate help on defense
The Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers used lottery picks on players who should make their biggest early impact on defense while the rest of the Central Division teams sat out the first round of Thursday’s draft.
Monty Williams is introduced as the Detroit Pistons' basketball coach during a news conference Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Wife’s cancer almost prevented Monty Williams from taking Pistons job
Monty Williams says he took himself out of the running for the Detroit Pistons’ coaching job after his wife, Lisa, was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams watches during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Detroit Pistons announce deal with new coach Monty Williams
Monty Williams is taking over the Detroit Pistons. The team says it has reached an agreement with Williams to fill its coaching vacancy.
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams watches during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Pistons reach agreement to hire former Suns coach Monty Williams, AP sources say
The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement to hire former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Harris was the Nets’ longest-tenured player, having originally signed with the team in July 2016. He rose to become one of their most dependable players, leading the NBA by shooting 47.4% from 3-point range in 2018-19, then a franchise-record 47.5% in 2020-21.

But the swingman was limited to 14 games in 2021-22 before surgery on his left ankle, and had a lesser role in the latter half of last season after the Nets acquired four starters in the trades for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in February.

Harris is set to make $19.9 million next season in the final year of his contract.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports