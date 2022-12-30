Clark County School District to unveil first electric bus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s largest school district now has its first electric bus.

The Clark County School District in Las Vegas will debut the new bus at a media event Tuesday.

The bus will actually go into circulation in the coming weeks.

District officials say it was obtained through grants from NV Energy and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.

The school district claims to have the largest district-owned bus fleet in the country. It operates more than 1,500 routes and transports roughly 125,000 students a day.