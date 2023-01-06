Embattled Henderson police chief to retire in February

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Henderson’s police chief, who has been at odds with rank-and-file officers, has opted to retire.

Chief Thedrick Andres announced his retirement at the end of February in a memo Thursday.

A majority of the combined membership of 460 officers in the Henderson Police Officers Association and Henderson Police Supervisors Association gave Andres a “no confidence” vote in November.

They say Andres management is too similar to predecessor LaTesha Watson, who was fired in 2019 for alleged harassment and clashes with unions.

Andres and Watson worked together in Arlington, Texas. Watson brought him on as her deputy chief.

The unions accused Andres of not sticking by collective bargaining agreements. They also claim he enacted a new use of force policy without union input nor adequate training for officers.

Andres has a law enforcement career going back 30 years.

Kathleen Richards, a spokeswoman for the city, says Andres’ accomplishments in Henderson include establishing a police cadet academy and breaking ground on a new forensic crime laboratory.

She says the city wishes Andres well as he embarks on his next adventure.