Nevada ex-lawmaker gets probation in campaign funds case

FILE - Nevada Assembly Chief Clerk Susan Furlon, Assemblyman Alexander Assefa and Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy, from left, gather during the special session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Assefa, a former Democratic state lawmaker in Nevada has been sentenced to three years' probation for misusing campaign funds and lying about his residency when he ran for office in 2018 and 2020. Assefa was sentenced Thursday, March 23, 2023, in state court in Las Vegas after pleading no contest in November to felony theft and misdemeanor false statement of residence charges. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent via AP, Poo,File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Democratic former state lawmaker in Nevada has been sentenced to three years of probation for misusing campaign funds and lying about his residency when he ran for office in 2018 and 2020.

Alexander Assefa was sentenced Thursday in state court in Las Vegas after pleading no contest in November to felony theft and misdemeanor making a false statement of residence charges. His plea agreement allows for his felony conviction to be dismissed if he successfully completes probation.

Assefa did not speak in court during sentencing, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported .

Assefa’s attorney, Kendall Stone, on Friday called the case complex and said they were pleased with the result. Assefa could face up to eight years in prison if he violates terms of the plea deal.

Assefa will follow Judge Joe Hardy’s instruction not to manage campaign funds for himself or anyone else while he is on probation, Stone said.

Assefa represented a Las Vegas district home to a “Little Ethiopia” community for one term and was elected to a second term before he resigned just weeks ahead of the 2021 legislative session. Investigators found that he lived in North Las Vegas.

Assefa’s last name also was listed as Bedaso in a 14-count indictment filed against him in March 2022.