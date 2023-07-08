Nevada DMV recalls license plate that’s short for ‘Go back to California’

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center left, stands next to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Zelenskyy attended a memorial ceremony for the victims of the war in Ukraine led by Patriarch Bartholomew I. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Zelenskyy marks 500 days
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Megan Rapinoe
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
U.S. News

Nevada DMV recalls license plate that’s short for ‘Go back to California’

 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A recalled Nevada license plate meant to “drive away” Californians is getting one last chance to go back on the streets.

The plate — which reads “GOBK2CA,” short for “Go back to California” — was recalled by the state Department of Motor Vehicles in May after it received a complaint, KOLO-TV first reported. Now the vehicle owner is appealing the recall and will have a hearing on Wednesday, according to the Reno-area news station.

A section of the Nevada Administrative Code applied to the recall prohibits defamatory references to a person or group.

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Tamara Bredova, left, costumed as a mermaid, pretends to play a ukulele underwater, Saturday, July 8, 2023, while Kelly Angel, right, strokes a faux guitar at the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary near Big Pine Key, Fla. Several hundred divers and snorkelers submerged along a portion of the continental United States' only living coral barrier reef to listen to a local radio station's four-hour broadcast, piped beneath the sea to promote coral reef preservation. Kelly Angel is at right. (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Underwater music show in the Florida Keys promotes awareness of coral reef protection
Hundreds of divers and snorkelers listened to an underwater concert that advocated coral reef protection in the Florida Keys.
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
Greece’s government wins vote of confidence in Parliament to begin a second 4-year term
Greece’s conservative government has won a vote of confidence in Parliament to start its second four-year term.
FILE - President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, right, poses for a picture with Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 1, 2023. Lula met with Petro on Saturday, July 8, 2023, to build momentum for an upcoming summit on the Amazon rainforest and enhance efforts for its protection.(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
The presidents of Brazil and Colombia meet to boost cooperation ahead of Amazon summit
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has met with his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro to build momentum for upcoming regional summit on the Amazon rainforest and enhance efforts for its protection.
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Protests grow as Israel’s far-right government advances with its judicial overhaul
Israel’s anti-government protest movement is gaining new momentum as tens of thousands of people spill into the streets of cities across the country to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul plan.

“In this case, the defamed group is Californians,” DMV spokesperson Eli Rohl told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He adding that the department “regularly” turns down license plates that share the same message.

A special license committee meets every Monday to review reported license plates, before determining which ones violate Nevada statute.

The DMV reviewed more than 700 license plates from July 2022 to early March. Denied license plates include the puzzling “GGGGGGG,” the overly rude “U 1D1OT” and many no-so-subtle allusions to profanity, according to KLAS-TV in Las Vegas.