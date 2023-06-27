Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
U.S. News

Tribes and conservationists urge US appeals court to block Biden-backed Nevada lithium mine

FILE - A billboard displays "Protect Thacker Pass" near the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Indian Reservation on April 25, 2023, near McDermitt, Nev. Environmentalists, ranchers and others have fought for years against lithium mining ventures in Nevada. Yet opposition to mining one particular desert tract for the silvery white metal used in electric car batteries is coming from unusual quarters: space. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - A billboard displays “Protect Thacker Pass” near the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Indian Reservation on April 25, 2023, near McDermitt, Nev. Environmentalists, ranchers and others have fought for years against lithium mining ventures in Nevada. Yet opposition to mining one particular desert tract for the silvery white metal used in electric car batteries is coming from unusual quarters: space. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Daranda Hinkey, a Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone tribe member, holds a large hand-painted sign that says "No Lithium No mine" at her home, on April 24, 2023, on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation, near McDermitt, Nev. U.S. Bureau of Land Management has been fighting mining challenges for nearly three years of all sorts, like those of environmentalists, tribal leaders, ranchers and others who want to overturn its approval of a huge lithium mine in the works in northwest Nevada near the Oregon line. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Daranda Hinkey, a Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone tribe member, holds a large hand-painted sign that says “No Lithium No mine” at her home, on April 24, 2023, on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation, near McDermitt, Nev. U.S. Bureau of Land Management has been fighting mining challenges for nearly three years of all sorts, like those of environmentalists, tribal leaders, ranchers and others who want to overturn its approval of a huge lithium mine in the works in northwest Nevada near the Oregon line. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By SCOTT SONNER
 
Share

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Lawyers for environmentalists and tribes urged a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a judge’s decision to allow construction to begin on a huge lithium mine in Nevada.

A lawyer for four conservation groups seeking to halt the project said a U.S. district judge in Reno illegally exceeded her authority when she refused to revoke the mine’s operation plan in March despite her conclusion that federal land managers had violated the law in approving parts of it.

“This is the first time in public land history that we have a major project violating a number of provisions but is allowed to go forward,” Roger Flynn, an environmental lawyer told a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Other news
FILE - Balloonist Steve Fossett is retrieved by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from waters 10-15 miles north of the island of Oahu in the Hawaiian Islands, Dec. 25, 1998, after abandoning his quest along with Per Lindstrand, of Sweden, and British mogul Richard Branson, who were attempting to make the first nonstop round-the-world flight in a balloon. The massive hunt for the Titan submersible that imploded deep in the North Atlantic has refocused attention on whether wealthy risktakers should pay for emergency search and rescue efforts. (Richard Ambo/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, File)
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should pay for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has refocused attention on the conundrum: who should pay for the sweeping search?
Police work in the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas, Friday, June 23, 2023. Authorities in Nevada say a woman’s 911 text that she'd been kidnapped led to the shooting by Las Vegas police of an armed suspect in an SUV with at least two other people inside. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Police: Woman texts 911, officers find and shoot suspected kidnapper in vehicle in Vegas
Authorities in Nevada say a 911 text from a woman saying she’d been kidnapped in Boulder City led to the shooting by Las Vegas police of an armed suspect in an SUV with at least two other people inside.
In this undated photo provided by NASA, a satellite captures the Railroad Valley (RRV), a dry lakebed in Nevada, for conducting ground-based calibration of Earth-observing satellite instruments. At the request of NASA, U.S. land managers have withdrawn about 36 square miles of federal land otherwise open to mineral exploration and mining at the site 250 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Nevada Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has introduced legislation that would rescind the land withdrawal and potentially reopen it to mining. (NASA via AP)
NASA opposes lithium mining at tabletop flat Nevada desert site used to calibrate satellites
The latest challenge to lithium mining in Nevada in the push for cleaner energy comes from a place where no opposition has arisen before: space.
FILE - Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news conference, Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Nevada governor vetoed a bill on Friday, June 16, 2023, that would have required a nonprofit he set up after his election victory to disclose its donors. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt, File)
Nevada governor vetoes bill meant to publicize his post-inaugural donors
Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo struck down a bill earlier this month that would have required the disclosure of donors for a nonprofit that organized his inaugural events in the weeks after his election win — and has since shifted to attack Democratic opponents critical of his agenda.

“In the meantime, thousands of acres of public land are essentially being clear-cut,” he said Tuesday about the high-desert sagebrush that serves as critical habitat for the imperiled bird species sage grouse.

The Nevada mine at Thacker Pass near the Oregon line has pitted environmentalists and Native Americans against President Joe Biden’s plans to combat climate change and could have broad implications for mining operations across the West. The mine would involve extraction of the silvery-white metal used in electric-vehicle batteries.

It’s the first time the San Francisco-based appellate court has considered the merits of such a case since it blocked construction of an Arizona copper mine last year based on a more stringent interpretation of a Civil War-era mining law regarding the use of neighboring lands to dispose of waste.

Lawyers for the Bureau of Land Management, the agency that approved the mine, and the mining company, Lithium Nevada Corp., denied the mine would cause any serious harm to sage grouse or other species.

They said Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno acted within her authority when she allowed construction of the mine to begin in March while ordering the bureau to provide additional evidence it was in compliance with the so-called “Rosemont decision” that blocked the Arizona mine.

Lithium Nevada, a subsidiary of the Canadian-based Lithium Americas, spent more than $8.7 million on the environmental analysis and permitting process, even altering the original plans to move it outside of environmentally sensitive areas, said Laura Granier, a lawyer for the company.

“There were no short cuts. There was no expense spared, no corners cut when it comes to mitigation,” she told the three-judge panel during an hour-long hearing in Pasadena, California.

The bureau approved the mine in 2021 on an accelerated basis under the Trump administration. But the Biden administration has continued to embrace it in an effort to ramp up U.S. production of lithium needed for electric vehicles that are an integral part of Biden’s clean energy agenda.

Company officials say the Thacker Pass mine’s reserves would support lithium for more than 1.5 million electric vehicles per year for 40 years.

Conservationists say the open pit mine, deeper than the length of a football field, will pollute the groundwater and destroy precious habitat for sage grouse, pronghorn antelope and other species in violation of environmental laws.

Leaders of the Western Shoshone and Paiute tribes have argued with little success to date that the Thacker Pass mine is on sacred lands where dozens of tribal members were massacred in 1865 by the U.S. Cavalry. Tribal leaders say the site cannot be disturbed under laws protecting historical and cultural resources.

FILE - Daranda Hinkey, a Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone tribe member, holds a large hand-painted sign that says "No Lithium No mine" at her home, on April 24, 2023, on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation, near McDermitt, Nev. U.S. Bureau of Land Management has been fighting mining challenges for nearly three years of all sorts, like those of environmentalists, tribal leaders, ranchers and others who want to overturn its approval of a huge lithium mine in the works in northwest Nevada near the Oregon line. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

FILE - Daranda Hinkey, a Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone tribe member, holds a large hand-painted sign that says “No Lithium No mine” at her home, on April 24, 2023, on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation, near McDermitt, Nev. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Construction began in early March after the court denied opponents’ request for an emergency injunction. In recent weeks, a few activists were arrested at a protest encampment organized by tribal leaders. The mining company subsequently filed suit in county court to prohibit any further trespassing and local sheriff’s deputies served a protective order on its behalf, banning protestors.

“Our people couldn’t return to Thacker Pass for fear of being killed in 1865, and now in 2023 we can’t return or we’ll be arrested,” said Bethany Sam, a descendant of one of the massacre victims and spokesperson for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony who was among those arrested.

“Meanwhile, bulldozers are digging our ancestors’ graves up,” she said last week.

The current appeal is based in large part on the legal landscape that has evolved since the bureau approved the Thacker Pass mine in 2021 and the appellate court’s decision in the Arizona case.

That April 2022 ruling upended the government’s long-held position that established mining claims automatically convey the same mineral rights under the 1872 Mining Law to adjacent lands where tailings and other waste will be buried.

The 9th Circuit held instead that the company must establish that valuable minerals are present under such lands for the claim to also extend to those lands.