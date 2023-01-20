61-year-old woman arrested in deadly Sparks bus stop fight

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — A 61-year-old Nevada woman has been booked on an open murder charge in connection with a Sparks homicide resulting from a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day.

Suzanne Ehlers was being held without bail Friday in the Washoe County jail.

The victim has been identified as Kim Rohr.

Sparks police say Ehlers was sitting on the chest and neck of Rohr who was unresponsive when they arrived on the scene of a fight at Glendale Avenue and Rock Boulevard at about 4 p.m. Jan. 1.

Rohr was transported to a hospital where she died nine days later.

Police said in a statement Ehlers was released the night of the fight as detectives continued to investigate the incident.

Further investigation determined Ehlers was the “primary physical aggressor” and ultimately choked Rohr by sitting on her chest until she died of asphyxiation, police said. She was arrested on Wednesday.

Police say they’re trying to locate a bystander at the bus stop who may be able to provide some additional details.

Anyone with information should call Sparks police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.