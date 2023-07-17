A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
U.S. News

9th Circuit denies bid by environmentalists and tribes to block Nevada lithium mine

FILE - A billboard displays "Protect Thacker Pass" near the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Indian Reservation on April 25, 2023, near McDermitt, Nev. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, July 17, 2023, rejected the latest bid by conservationists and tribal leaders to block construction of a huge lithium mine already in the works along the Nevada-Oregon line. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - A billboard displays “Protect Thacker Pass” near the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Indian Reservation on April 25, 2023, near McDermitt, Nev. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, July 17, 2023, rejected the latest bid by conservationists and tribal leaders to block construction of a huge lithium mine already in the works along the Nevada-Oregon line. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Construction continues at the Lithium Nevada Corp. mine site Thacker Pass project on April 24, 2023, near Orovada, Nev. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, July 17, 2023, rejected the latest bid by conservationists and tribal leaders to block construction of a huge lithium mine already in the works along the Nevada-Oregon line. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Construction continues at the Lithium Nevada Corp. mine site Thacker Pass project on April 24, 2023, near Orovada, Nev. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, July 17, 2023, rejected the latest bid by conservationists and tribal leaders to block construction of a huge lithium mine already in the works along the Nevada-Oregon line. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By SCOTT SONNER
 
Share

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The latest bid by conservationists and tribal leaders to block construction of a huge lithium mine already in the works along the Nevada-Oregon line was denied by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday.

A three-panel judge of the San Francisco-based appellate court rejected a half-dozen legal arguments the opponents had put forth in their appeal seeking to overturn federal land managers’ approval of one of the projects at the forefront of President Joe Biden’s plans to combat climate change.

The critics have been fighting it in federal court for two years. They claim the open-pit mine, as deep as the length of a football field, will violate multiple environmental laws and destroy lands tribal members consider sacred because they say dozens of their ancestors were massacred there in 1865.

Other news
People make their way past retail spaces for lease at Union Square in San Francisco, on June 21, 2023. San Francisco's downtown has seen an exodus of retailers and now a shopping mall owner is turning the complex over to its lender in the face of declining foot traffic and empty office space. While San Francisco faces some of its own unique issues, such as a heavy reliance on tech workers, most of them working largely remotely, the problems serve as warning signs for other downtowns across the country, which are also feeling some pain. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Diversify or die: San Francisco’s downtown is a wake-up call for other cities
After a three-year exile driven by the pandemic, San Francisco’s downtown has waited for the crowds, the commuters and electric ambience to return.
People wait in line outside Anchor Public Taps in San Francisco, Thursday, July 13, 2023. San Francisco's 127-year-old Anchor Brewing Co. will shut down and liquidate after years of declining sales, citing tough economic conditions. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Franciscans mourn closure of 127-year-old pioneering Anchor Brewing Co.
Beer lovers are flocking to Anchor Brewing Co.'s tap room to mourn the loss of the iconic brewer and buy some of its last beers.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Fate of record tech industry tie-up heads to judge as Microsoft defends $69B Activision deal
The fate of what could be the priciest merger in tech industry history is now in the hands of a federal judge who must decide whether to stop Microsoft from closing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard.
FILE - The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees of the Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC), Dec. 4, 2018, in Philadelphia. San Francisco is amid a drug overdose epidemic and could become the first in the country to require every pharmacy within its boundaries to always carry naloxone, a drug that reverses overdoses caused by fentanyl and other opioids. San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey will introduce a bill Tuesday, June 27, 2023, that if approved, would require every pharmacy in the city to always have in stock at least two nasal sprays containing the drug or face fines. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Struggling with a drug crisis, San Francisco wants Narcan available at every pharmacy
San Francisco could become the first city in the country to require every pharmacy within its boundaries to always carry naloxone, a drug that reverses overdoses caused by fentanyl and other opioids.

Lithium Nevada Corp.'s mine at Thacker Pass, 200 miles (320 kilometers) northeast of Reno, has pitted environmentalists and Native Americans against Biden’s efforts to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to cleaner, renewable energy sources. The mine would involve extraction of the silvery-white metal used in electric vehicle batteries.

On Monday, the judges didn’t specifically address the claims that the project fails to comply with a new opinion the 9th Circuit issued last year that blocked a copper mine in Arizona based on a more stringent interpretation of the 1872 Mining Law regarding the use of neighboring lands to dispose of waste.

Rather, they more generally deferred to the expertise of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which approved the mine in 2021, and the decision by U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno earlier this year to allow construction to go forward even though she concluded the mine was not in complete compliance with the new interpretation of the Civil War-era mining law.

The bureau’s approval of the mine “was not arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion or otherwise not in accordance with” the National Environmental Policy Act, the 11-page ruling said.

The bureau approved the mine in 2021 on an accelerated basis under Donald Trump’s administration. The Biden administration has continued to embrace it in an effort to ramp up U.S. lithium production.

Officials for Lithium Nevada, a subsidiary of the Canadian-based Lithium Americas, say the Thacker Pass mine’s reserves would support lithium for more than 1.5 million electric vehicles per year for 40 years.

Conservationists say the operation will pollute the groundwater and destroy precious habitat for sage-grouse, pronghorn antelope and other species in violation of environmental laws.

Their lawyers had argued that Du illegally exceeded her authority when she refused to revoke the mine’s operation plan in March despite her conclusion that federal land managers had violated the law in approving parts of it.

The 9th Circuit ruling concluded Du applied the proper legal standard and found the bureau’s sole error in approving the project “weighed against” vacating the entire approval of the mine.

Spokespeople for the plaintiffs said after Monday’s ruling they were considering their legal options.

“We all recognize the need for renewable energy, but it can’t come at the cost of making the biodiversity crisis worse,” said Erik Molvar, executive director of Western Watersheds Project.

Government lawyers had said much of the evidence the Western Shoshone and Paiute tribes presented about the sacred nature of the land came after a formal decision had been issued and that none of it clearly established the actual location of the massacre.

The 9th Circuit ruled the bureau acted “reasonably and in good faith” in its consultation with tribes potentially affected by the mine.

Company officials said Monday they were “pleased to see such a decisive ruling” and that construction was continuing.

“We have always been confident that the permitting process for Thacker Pass was conducted thoroughly and appropriately,” Lithium Americas CEO Jonathan Evans said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press.

One independent analyst group said the “brisk” issuance of the ruling so soon after the June 27 oral arguments underscored the significance of what it considered an “important legal victory” for the mine that could become one of the largest lithium-producing operations in the world.

”Opponents could seek further review at the Ninth Circuit or may appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, though we are skeptical their arguments would fare any better,” Washington-based ClearView Energy Partners said in a note to clients.

Plaintiffs in the case said in emails to the AP that they hadn’t decided whether to appeal.

Great Basin Resource Watch Executive Director John Hadder warned the ruling could set a dangerous precedent.

“Lithium Nevada’s destruction of sage-grouse, pronghorn and other wildlife habitats at Thacker Pass foretells the damage to public lands and the biodiversity loss that the lithium boom in the West will cause,” said Katie Fite, public lands director for WildLands Defense.