Mother, child and man found dead in New Castle home

A mother, child and man were found dead inside a New Castle home early Tuesday, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Police were called to the home on West North Street about 9 a.m., after being contacted by family members of the people who live there, the television station said.

Police found the woman, child and man when they arrived, WPXI-TV said. Police are not saying how they were killed.

Police Chief Robert A. Salem told WPXI-TV that the investigation is in its early stages and it’s too early to talk about a motive. No arrests have been made.

WPXI-TV spoke with a man who identified himself as the father of one of the victims. The man told the news station that his son, Lawrence Cannon, was among those killed.

Several other children were in the home, police said. Those children were not injured and are now in police custody.

A phone message left for New Castle police officers wasn’t immediately returned.