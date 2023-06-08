Maryland elections board chooses Jared DeMarinis to be elections administrator

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State Board of Elections selected Jared DeMarinis as the new state elections administrator on Thursday to replace a retiring official who held the post for more than two decades.

The board voted 5-0 for DeMarinis, who has served as director of candidacy and campaign finance at the board for 18 years. He will assume the role on Sept. 1, when longtime administrator Linda Lamone is stepping down.

“I will work hard to provide Marylanders the best in voting and election administration,” DeMarinis said after the board voted in an online meeting.

DeMarinis said voting is “a sacred right.” He said while technological advances have helped assist in making sure everyone has the ability to vote, technology also comes with perils.

“We must be proactive in dealing with those, especially the number one threat to our voting and democracy which is dis-, mis- and mal-information,” DeMarinis said. “And I want to always work collaboratively with all the stakeholders and the local boards in particular to help making sure that every Marylander has the right to vote and with ease as well.”

Sky Woodward, a board member who nominated DeMarinis for the post, said he has been the face of the agency with policy makers, advocates and members of the public.

“We were particularly impressed in the interviewing process with how Jared has run his division at the state board of elections with a premium on customer service and really a non-partisan approach to that office,” Woodward said. “We also noted his national and international experience and reputation.”

DeMarinis will still need confirmation by the Maryland Senate.

Lamone, who has served as the state elections administrator since 1997, announced in March she was retiring.

The state administrator of elections is the chief election official in Maryland. The administrator oversees the functions of the state elections board and supervises the operations of local boards of elections. The administrator also receives and audits financial reports of candidates.