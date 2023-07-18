Patriots head into camp looking to build on offseason offensive overall

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-9)

CAMP SITE: Foxborough, Mass.

KEY ADDITIONS: Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, Offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, OT Calvin Anderson, OT Riley Reiff, TE Mike Gesicki, TE Anthony Firkser, QB Trace McSorley, LB Chris Board, CB Christian Gonzalez, DE Keion White, LB Marte Mapu, OL Jake Andrews, K Chad Ryland.

KEY LOSSES: WR Jakobi Meyers, QB Brian Hoyer, WR Nelson Agholor, OT Isaiah Wynn, RB Damien Harris, P Jake Bailey, CB Joejuan Williams.

KEY STORYLINES: The Patriots struggled last season after coach Bill Belichick entrusted the development of quarterback Mac Jones and the offense to a pair of first-time offensive coaches in play-caller Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge. Patricia left to join the Eagles’ coaching staff. Judge will return, but will be working mostly on special teams. To steer the course correction, Belichick has put the offense in the hands of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who previously held the job for five seasons. How O’Brien puts his stamp on the unit, integrates new players such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and rebuilds the protection around Jones is the story to watch this summer. The defense also some holes to plug, notably in the secondary after safety Devin McCourty’s retirement.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +5500

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL