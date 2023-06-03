Revolution, NYCFC play to scoreless draw

NEW YORK (AP) — Djordje Petrovic saved five shots in goal for the New England Revolution, Luis Barraza had two saves for New York City FC and the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday.

NYCFC (4-7-5) had won the last three at home against New England (7-3-6) in all competitions entering play. The Revolution posted a 4-3-2 record through the first nine road matches in the series.

NYCFC had lost two straight at home and avoided losing three in a row for the first time. Still, the club fell to 0-6-2 in its last eight matches in all competitions.

The Revs snapped a three-match run of conceding three goals, going 0-1-2 over the stretch. It was the first time since June of 1998 that a team coached by Bruce Arena had given up three or more goals in three straight regular-season matches.

NYCFC’s Braian Cufré was hit with a red card in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

NYCFC outshot New England 17-12 with a 5-2 advantage in shots on target.

The Revolution return home to host Inter Miami on Saturday. NYCFC travels to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

