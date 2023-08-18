Summer of severe weather continues for New England

BOSTON (AP) — Thunderstorms, flood watches and at least one tornado hit New England on Friday as a summer of frequent severe weather continued to threaten the region.

The National Weather Service said a tornado appeared over Johnston, Rhode Island, on Friday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage, and a tornado warning for parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts expired by midmorning.

Other parts of New England also saw thunderstorms or were under flood watches. Rockingham and Strafford counties in New Hampshire were both under flood watches.

The National Weather Service reported rain was expected in Vermont into Saturday, with some areas getting as much as an inch. The state has already coped with extensive flooding this summer.