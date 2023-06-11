Double-A Eastern League Glance

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Double-A Eastern League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3422.607
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3322.600½
New Hampshire (Toronto)2926.527
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2728.491
Hartford (Colorado)2431.436
Reading (Philadelphia)2134.38212½

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2925.537
Erie (Detroit)2927.5181
Akron (Cleveland)2827.509
Harrisburg (Washington)2827.509
Richmond (San Francisco)2530.455
Bowie (Baltimore)2331.4266

___

Friday’s Games

Akron 12, Portland 8, 10 innings

Bowie 7, Erie 5

Other news
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
The rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump deepened Tuesday as the two leading Republican White House candidates staged dueling events in the critical early voting state of New Hampshire.
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Democrats downplay Hunter Biden’s plea deal, while Republicans see opportunity to deflect from Trump
Democrats privately described the case against Biden’s son as a minor distraction, but Trump is eager to capitalize on the legal advancement.

FILE - Voters fill out their ballots at a primary polling place, Feb. 29, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. South Carolina Republicans have set Feb. 24 as the date of their 2024 presidential primary, a move that, if approved, the party says will give GOP White House hopefuls more time to campaign in the first-in-the-South state. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
South Carolina GOP sets Feb. 24 date for first-in-the-South presidential primary
South Carolina Republicans have set Feb. 24 as the date of their 2024 presidential primary. Party official Hope Walker says the executive committee voted Saturday.
This photo provided by Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno shows a retired Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft that was deliberately run aground because of a tear in its skirt, on Hampton Beach, N.H., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Alex Reno/Hampton Police via AP)
Hovercraft suffers gash, beaches itself in New Hampshire
A hovercraft traveling from Massachusetts’ Cape Cod to Nova Scotia ended up beaching itself in New Hampshire after running into trouble.

Altoona 4, Richmond 3

Reading 2, inghamton 1, 10 innings

Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 3

Somerset 11, Hartford 4

Saturday’s Games

Akron 5, Portland 2

New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 1, 1st game

Harrisburg 7, New Hampshire 2

Binghamton 4, Reading, 1, 1st game

Binghamton 8, Reading, 2nd game

Bowie 6, Erie 2

Richmond 11, Altoona 2

Somerset 5, Hartford 2

Sunday’s Games

Akron at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, noon

Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.