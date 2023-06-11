Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|33
|22
|.600
|½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|29
|26
|.527
|4½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|27
|28
|.491
|6½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|24
|31
|.436
|9½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|21
|34
|.382
|12½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|29
|25
|.537
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|29
|27
|.518
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|28
|27
|.509
|1½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|28
|27
|.509
|1½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|25
|30
|.455
|4½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|23
|31
|.426
|6
___
|Friday’s Games
Akron 12, Portland 8, 10 innings
Bowie 7, Erie 5
Altoona 4, Richmond 3
Reading 2, inghamton 1, 10 innings
Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 3
Somerset 11, Hartford 4
|Saturday’s Games
Akron 5, Portland 2
New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 1, 1st game
Harrisburg 7, New Hampshire 2
Binghamton 4, Reading, 1, 1st game
Binghamton 8, Reading, 2nd game
Bowie 6, Erie 2
Richmond 11, Altoona 2
Somerset 5, Hartford 2
|Sunday’s Games
Akron at Portland, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Erie at Harrisburg, noon
Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.