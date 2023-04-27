AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 27, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)125.706
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)107.5882
New Hampshire (Toronto)98.5293
Hartford (Colorado)88.500
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)78.4674
Reading (Philadelphia)512.2947

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)116.647
Akron (Cleveland)88.500
Altoona (Pittsburgh)88.500
Erie (Detroit)89.4713
Harrisburg (Washington)89.4713
Bowie (Baltimore)511.313

___

Tuesday's Games

Reading 11, Altoona 5

Binghamton 7, Akron 5

Richmond 4, Bowie 2

Erie 3, Portland 2

Somerset 5, Harrisburg 2

Hartford 5, New Hampshire 3, susp. top of 4

Wednesday's Games

Somerset 4, Harrisburg 3

Portland 6, Erie 1

New Hampshire 7, Hartford 5, 1st game

Hartford 6, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game

Akron at Binghamton, ppd.

Richmond 9, Bowie 3

Altoona 9, Reading 4

Thursday's Games

Akron at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Akron at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.