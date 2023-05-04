May 4, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|9
|.591
|3
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|10
|.524
|4½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|11
|10
|.524
|4½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|8
|14
|.364
|8
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Erie (Detroit)
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|6
|15
|.286
|7½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 0
Erie 12, Bowie 7
Akron 6, Portland 0
Binghamton 5, Somerset 1
Altoona 5,Richmond 4, 10 innings
Reading 12, Hartford 6, 6 innings
|Thursday's Games
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Portland at Akron, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 4:05 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.