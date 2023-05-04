AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 4, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)166.727
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)139.5913
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1110.524
Hartford (Colorado)1110.524
New Hampshire (Toronto)912.429
Reading (Philadelphia)814.3648

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)148.636
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1110.524
Akron (Cleveland)1011.476
Harrisburg (Washington)1011.476
Erie (Detroit)1013.435
Bowie (Baltimore)615.286

___

Wednesday's Games

Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 0

Erie 12, Bowie 7

Akron 6, Portland 0

Binghamton 5, Somerset 1

Altoona 5,Richmond 4, 10 innings

Reading 12, Hartford 6, 6 innings

Thursday's Games

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Portland at Akron, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 4:05 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.