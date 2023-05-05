AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 5, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)176.739
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)149.6093
Hartford (Colorado)1210.545
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1111.500
New Hampshire (Toronto)1013.4357
Reading (Philadelphia)815.3489

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)149.609
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1210.545
Harrisburg (Washington)1112.4783
Akron (Cleveland)1012.455
Erie (Detroit)1014.417
Bowie (Baltimore)715.318

___

Wednesday's Games

Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 0

Erie 12, Bowie 7

Akron 6, Portland 0

Binghamton 5, Somerset 1

Altoona 5,Richmond 4, 10 innings

Reading 12, Hartford 6, 6 innings

Thursday's Games

Harrisburg 2, New Hampshire 1, 1st game

New Hampshire 13, Harrisburg 2, 2nd game

Bowie 12, Erie 4

Portland 2, Akron 0

Somerset 10, Binghamton 0

Altoona 6, Richmond 3

Hartford 5, Reading 4

Friday's Games

Portland at Akron, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 4:05 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

