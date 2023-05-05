May 5, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Portland (Boston)
|17
|6
|.739
—
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|9
|.609
|3
Hartford (Colorado)
|12
|10
|.545
|4½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|11
|.500
|5½
New Hampshire (Toronto)
|10
|13
|.435
|7
Reading (Philadelphia)
|8
|15
|.348
|9
Southwest Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Richmond (San Francisco)
|14
|9
|.609
—
Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|12
|10
|.545
|1½
Harrisburg (Washington)
|11
|12
|.478
|3
Akron (Cleveland)
|10
|12
|.455
|3½
Erie (Detroit)
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
Bowie (Baltimore)
|7
|15
|.318
|6½
Wednesday's Games
Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 0
Erie 12, Bowie 7
Akron 6, Portland 0
Binghamton 5, Somerset 1
Altoona 5,Richmond 4, 10 innings
Reading 12, Hartford 6, 6 innings
Thursday's Games
Harrisburg 2, New Hampshire 1, 1st game
New Hampshire 13, Harrisburg 2, 2nd game
Bowie 12, Erie 4
Portland 2, Akron 0
Somerset 10, Binghamton 0
Altoona 6, Richmond 3
Hartford 5, Reading 4
Friday's Games
Portland at Akron, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 4:05 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.