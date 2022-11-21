Crews search for hiker in northern New Hampshire mountains

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Crews were searching Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire

Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.

Searchers started looking for her later Sunday, after she did not return. A number of search-and-rescue teams continued Monday. A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter also was expected to take part in the search.

Hikers who may have encountered Sotelo are asked to notify the New Hampshire State Police dispatch.

Higher-elevation temperatures on Sunday were near zero. Winds were at 30-40 mph, making the wind-chill factor in the range of 30 degrees below zero.