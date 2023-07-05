(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Longtime New Hampshire lawmaker who sued for remote participation resigns

 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A longtime state lawmaker who has unsuccessfully fought to participate in House sessions remotely has resigned.

Rep. David Cote, a Democrat who represented Nashua for decades, was re-elected last year but was never sworn in for the current session because of his chronic health conditions. In 2021, he was among the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit arguing that requiring ill lawmakers to attend in person during the coronavirus pandemic violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. A federal judge denied their request for a preliminary injunction, and the case remains unsettled.

Cote’s absence was particularly notable given how closely divided the House was this year. With his resignation, there are 199 Republicans, 196 Democrats, two independents and three vacant seats.

While the regular session wrapped up last week, lawmakers will return in the fall to take up vetoed bills.

House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm said Wednesday he remains disappointed that the House rejected efforts to allow remote participation. In a statement, he thanked Cote for his decades of service.

“Representative Cote’s tireless advocacy to protect the rights of all individuals, assure elections remain open and fair, and provide loyal counsel to countless colleagues has brought immeasurable benefit to the Granite State,” he said.