Investigators search for pilot of single-engine plane after it crashes into a New Hampshire lake

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — Investigators searched Sunday for the pilot of a small plane that crashed into a New Hampshire lake Saturday night.

The single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee near Gilford, New Hampshire at about 9:15 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane.

Investigators conducted a search of the area Saturday night and were able to locate some debris. according to Sgt. Alex Lopashanski of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Lopashanski said they renewed their search for the pilot Sunday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. The NTSB will lead the investigation.