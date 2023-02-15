Inmate at northern NH prison dies following assault

BERLIN, N.H. (AP) — An inmate who was assaulted by a fellow inmate at the New Hampshire state prison in Berlin has died, authorities said.

The assault took place at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin on Monday morning, the state Department of Corrections said in a news release. One inmate suffered serious injuries, was taken to a hospital, and later died.

The attorney general’s office, which is handling the investigation, identified the inmate on Wednesday as James Dale, 65, who was convicted of murdering a 6-year-old girl in 1997. He’s been at the prison since 2014.

An autopsy was planned Thursday.