A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach killings arrest
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
In this image from video, law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting Friday, July 14, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. One police officer died and two others were critically injured in the shooting that also killed the suspect, police said. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. on a busy street. Multiple witnesses said a man opened fire on police officers before other officers shot the suspect. In a statement late Friday, police said a civilian also was seriously wounded. (WDAY-TV via AP)
Fargo shooting
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Marketa Vondrousova wins Wimbledon
U.S. News

New Hampshire police arrest man after Walmart parking lot killing

 
Share

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) — A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Other news
FILE — Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig applauds during a canvassing rally at her campaign office, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. Craig is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor of New Hampshire saying she will run on her record of winning tough elections and delivering results. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)
Joyce Craig, the Democratic mayor of Manchester, launches bid for governor of New Hampshire
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor of New Hampshire. She says she will run on her record of winning tough elections and delivering results.
FILE - People wait to vote on Super Tuesday in the gymnasium at Cleveland Park Community Center, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. While most GOP presidential candidates are focused only on early states like Iowa and New Hampshire, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis also are looking ahead to Super Tuesday. March 5, 2024 is when the largest number of of delegates are up for grabs of any single day in the primary cycle. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Trump and DeSantis begin eyeing Super Tuesday states as they prepare for 2024 long game
As the Republican presidential primary intensifies this summer, most White House hopefuls are devoting their time to events in Iowa and New Hampshire, the states that will kick off the nomination process early next year.
In this photo released by the Laconia Fire Department, a vehicle sits inside a restaurant after crashing through the wall on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Laconia, NH. The car struck the busy Looney Bin Bar & Grill and injured more than a dozen patrons inside, authorities said. (Laconia Fire Department via AP)
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom
Emergency officials in New Hampshire say a car crashed into a busy restaurant and injured more than a dozen people.
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about reproductive rights during an event in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. Months after the Democratic Party approved Biden's plan to overhaul its primary order to better reflect a deeply diverse voter base, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple. Party officials now expect the process to continue through the end of the year — even as the 2024 presidential race heats up all around it. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
The Democratic Party promised to overhaul its primaries. Doing that has been anything but simple
Nearly six months after the Democratic Party approved Biden’s plan to overhaul which states lead off its presidential primary, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.