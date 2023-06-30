Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
U.S. News

New Jersey lawmakers pass $54.3 billion budget amid concerns over transparency

Democratic Assembly member Eliana Pintor Marin, center standing, defends the $54.3 billion budget that the committee she chairs produced, on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Trenton, N.J. Lawmakers voted on the spending plan just hours before a deadline to enact a balanced budget. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)

Democratic Assembly member Eliana Pintor Marin, center standing, defends the $54.3 billion budget that the committee she chairs produced, on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Trenton, N.J. Lawmakers voted on the spending plan just hours before a deadline to enact a balanced budget. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MIKE CATALINI
 
Share

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Democrat-led Legislature passed a $54.3 billion budget boosting spending 7% over last year and exceeding fellow Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposal by $1 billion — hours ahead of a constitutional deadline and amid howls of protest from Republicans about a lack of transparency.

The budget includes a full public pension payment for a third straight year, a more than $8 billion surplus, increased spending for education and a host of other programs — among them a property tax relief scheme for seniors.

It now goes to Murphy, who’s expected to sign it.

Other news
The sun sets behind land-based wind turbines in Atlantic City N.J. on Feb. 10, 2022. The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Thursday, June 15, 2023, agreed to look into the potential impacts of offshore wind energy development on the U.S. East Coast, fulfilling a long time demand from opponents of such projects. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Tax break for offshore wind developer Orsted gets blowback in New Jersey Legislature
The future of a bill that would let Danish offshore wind developer Orsted keep tax credits that it otherwise would have to return to New Jersey ratepayers was uncertain Friday afternoon after it failed to gather enough support in the state Senate.
A police officer in a dune vehicle patrols the beach in Seaside Heights, N.J., on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Officials and residents of several New Jersey shore towns say the state’s law decriminalizing marijuana use is having an unintended effect: emboldening large groups of teenagers to run amok on beaches and boardwalks, knowing there is little chance of them getting in trouble for it. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Jersey Shore towns say state’s marijuana law handcuffs police and emboldens rowdy teens
Officials and residents of several New Jersey shore towns say the state’s law decriminalizing marijuana use is having an unintended effect: emboldening large groups of teenagers to run amok on beaches and boardwalks, knowing there is little chance of them getting in trouble for it.
People bask in the sun at the Atlantic City, N.J., beachfront, July 9, 2018. In a move made without public announcement or debate, a state Assembly panel on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, amended a bill that would have extended New Jersey's internet gambling law for another 10 years. shortening that time frame to just two years. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Internet gambling would be given 5 more years under latest change in New Jersey
Internet gambling would be allowed to take place for at least five more years under the latest proposal by New Jersey lawmakers.
Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey's environmental protection commissioner, speaks at a news conference in Middletown N.J. on March 8, 2021. On June 28, 2023, he and the state's attorney general, Matt Platkin, announced a settlement with Solvay Specialty Polymers in which the company will spend nearly $393 million to address contamination from so-called "forever chemicals" at its facility in West Deptford, N.J. just outside Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Belgium-based Solvay to pay $393M to clean up and compensate for PFAS contamination in New Jersey
A Belgium-based chemical company will spend nearly $393 million under a settlement to clean up contamination from its so-called forever chemicals in New Jersey’s drinking water and soil and to compensate for the environmental damage they caused.

Democrats hailed the legislation as fiscally responsible, living up to promises to pay for the pension, education and delivering millions in property tax assistance in a state with among the highest such levies in the country.

It’s also, they say, a departure from the previous GOP administration under Chris Christie — currently a presidential candidate — who saw credit-rating downgrades and whose final state budget was nearly $20 billion under the measure passed Friday.

“This is a rare opportunity to have our cake and have some left over,” said Democratic Assembly member Raj Mukherji during a debate on the budget.

A handful of Republicans backed the budget, though they didn’t speak during debate.

But many were skeptical, pointing to treasury reports indicating falling revenue from taxes for the previous month. They also decried the sharp increase in spending over the past decade, calling on Democrats to cut taxes.

“Fifty-four billion dollars? Really?” asked Republican Assembly member Christopher DePhillips. No family in the state has increased its spending as sharply as the state has over the last six years, he added.

Some of their strongest objections revolved around how the final budget was introduced — late at night earlier this week and without the minority party getting to view the document or the public getting to weigh in.

Republican Assembly member Brian Bergen called it “an egregious insult on transparency.”

“This budget was ... prepared behind closed doors,” he said. “And when the budget was finally given at the end nobody had a chance to read it.”

Mukherji defended the process as following the rules and the constitution. Democratic Assembly member John McKeon pointed out that there had been a series of 14 public meetings on the budget. “Big rush,” he said.

Exactly what the increased $1 billion in spending over the governor’s proposed budget entailed wasn’t immediately clear: GOP lawmakers critically cited millions for a marina in Woodbridge and a French arts museum in Jersey City, among other line items.

“There are many names in this budget that perhaps if I was the sole architect I would not approve,” said Democratic Sen. Paul Sarlo, who chairs the budget committee and authored the spending plan. “Let’s not disregard the fact that this budget includes investments in law enforcement, infrastructure, hospitals and health care, open space parks and recreation, local school districts and property tax relief.”

A major new program in the budget is a property tax assistance program for homeowners 65 and older who make $500,000 or less.

They’d qualify for up to $6,500 in property tax relief under the plan, and renters would get up to $700. But those benefits wouldn’t take effect until 2026 — time that Murphy and lawmakers said was needed for the economy to ramp up. Critics say it’s a gimmick aimed at giving the majority a campaign trail talking point during this year’s legislative election.

But Murphy has said he’s committed to implementing the full rebate program, though it’s set to go into full effect just after he leaves office in 2026.

In the meantime, if the bill is signed into law as expected, it would provide a $250 benefit immediately to senior property taxpayers and renters, Murphy has said.

New Jersey’s constitution requires a balanced budget to be passed by the start of the fiscal year, July 1, which is Saturday.