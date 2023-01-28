Gas prices shoot up in NJ, around nation amid mild weather

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) —

Gas prices shot up in New Jersey and around the country at large amid increased demand during unusually mild weather and a slight increase in crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.45, up 13 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.39 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.50, an increase of 11 cents for the second week in a row. Drivers were paying $3.34 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel has combined with the rising temperatures to put “a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment.”