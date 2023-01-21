Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayard Rustin High School 69, Academy Park 30
Bellwood-Antis 65, Everett 35
Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Tyrone 43
Blue Mountain 43, Emmaus 37
Bucktail 55, Columbia-Montour 8
Chester 55, Executive Charter 53
Coatesville 69, Lancaster McCaskey 65
Conestoga 59, Great Valley 37
Council Rock South 47, Imhotep Charter 27
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, Ohio 64, Bishop Canevin 57
Easton 44, Parkland 33
Erie Cathedral Prep 69, Cardinal O’Hara 46
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Wyomissing 45
Lakeview 49, Conneaut Area 34
Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Elizabethtown 30
Lancaster Catholic 59, Berks Catholic 45
Lansdale Catholic 78, Bethlehem Catholic 54
Laurel 43, Greenville 34
Maplewood 61, Fort Leboeuf 27
Marian Catholic 56, Christian School of York 21
Methacton 65, North Penn 64
Neumann 43, Sullivan County 28
North Allegheny 62, Erie McDowell 44
North Schuylkill 46, Northampton 39
Owen J Roberts 52, Upper Perkiomen 36
Paul VI, N.J. 72, Westtown 69
Perkiomen Valley 46, Souderton 23
Shamokin 64, Midd-West 26
Susquehanna Township 44, Milton Hershey 38
West Lawn Wilson 49, Hempfield 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/