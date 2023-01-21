AP NEWS
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayard Rustin High School 69, Academy Park 30

Bellwood-Antis 65, Everett 35

Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Tyrone 43

Blue Mountain 43, Emmaus 37

Bucktail 55, Columbia-Montour 8

Chester 55, Executive Charter 53

Coatesville 69, Lancaster McCaskey 65

Conestoga 59, Great Valley 37

Council Rock South 47, Imhotep Charter 27

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, Ohio 64, Bishop Canevin 57

Easton 44, Parkland 33

Erie Cathedral Prep 69, Cardinal O’Hara 46

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Wyomissing 45

Lakeview 49, Conneaut Area 34

Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Elizabethtown 30

Lancaster Catholic 59, Berks Catholic 45

Lansdale Catholic 78, Bethlehem Catholic 54

Laurel 43, Greenville 34

Maplewood 61, Fort Leboeuf 27

Marian Catholic 56, Christian School of York 21

Methacton 65, North Penn 64

Neumann 43, Sullivan County 28

North Allegheny 62, Erie McDowell 44

North Schuylkill 46, Northampton 39

Owen J Roberts 52, Upper Perkiomen 36

Paul VI, N.J. 72, Westtown 69

Perkiomen Valley 46, Souderton 23

Shamokin 64, Midd-West 26

Susquehanna Township 44, Milton Hershey 38

West Lawn Wilson 49, Hempfield 40

