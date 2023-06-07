Firefighters making good progress against New Jersey forest fire

Firefighters battling a forest fire in New Jersey made good progress overnight, and managed to contain 70% of the blaze.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Wednesday morning that a fire in Jackson Township in Ocean County grew to 70 acres overnight, but is threatening only half the number of homes that it threatened last night.

About 15 structures are considered to be threatened, but there are no mandatory evacuations, and no injuries have been reported.

Greg McLaughlin, chief of the forest fire service, says buildings within the containment area are considered to be safe.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and forced the closure of several roads, many of which had reopened by Wednesday.