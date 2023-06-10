Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US

2 New Jersey forest fires now 50% contained

 
Share

MARLTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say they are making progress battling two forest fires in the New Jersey Pinelands.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Saturday morning that both blazes in Burlington County are now 50% contained.

Officials said one fire in Evesham Township in Burlington County has grown to nearly a square mile. Crews completed a backfire overnight that has halted the blaze’s progress, officials said. Four structures are threatened.

Other news
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago and other parts of the US
Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region, and in parts of the central and eastern United States.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires leaves a haze over the downtown Minneapolis skyline on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region, and in parts of the central and eastern United States. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompts a record 23rd air quality alert in Minnesota
Wildfire smoke from Canada has prompted officials to issue a record 23rd air quality alert for much of Minnesota through late Wednesday night as smoky skies obscure the Minneapolis and St.
U.S. Forest Service crew members put tree branches into a wood chipper as they prepare the area for a prescribed burn in the Tahoe National Forest, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, near Downieville, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
US push to lower wildfire risk across the West stumbles in places
Using chainsaws, heavy machinery and controlled burns, the Biden administration is trying to turn the tide on worsening wildfires in the U.S.
FILE - A trike stands near the burnt remains of a building destroyed by a wildfire near the Lake Detroit Market in Detroit, Ore., Sept. 11, 2020. A jury verdict that found power company PacifiCorp liable for devastating wildfires in Oregon in 2020 is highlighting the legal and financial risks utilities face if they fail to take proper precautions for climate change. (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP, File)
Verdict in Oregon wildfires case highlights risks utilities face amid climate change
A jury verdict that found power company PacifiCorp liable for devastating wildfires in Oregon in 2020 is highlighting the legal and financial risks utilities face if they fail to take proper precautions for climate change.

The forest fire service said the other fire in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest has grown to 1.3 square miles; that blaze isn’t threatening any structures.