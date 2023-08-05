This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup results
People chant anti-NYPD slogans, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Twitch streamer gathers thousands
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot climbs
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the Variety and Women in Film Pre-Emmy Event at Scarpetta on Friday, Sept. 21, 2012, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
U.S. News

4th body is found in New Jersey house that exploded; 2 injured children were rescued by civilians

In this image taken by video from WPVI, fire crews try to extinguish an fire at a home Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Buena, southern N.J. An explosion has destroyed the house and left two people dead and two children seriously injured. Authorities are still searching for two other people they believe were inside. (WPVI-TV via AP)
1 of 2 | 

In this image taken by video from WPVI, fire crews try to extinguish an fire at a home Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Buena, southern N.J. An explosion has destroyed the house and left two people dead and two children seriously injured. Authorities are still searching for two other people they believe were inside. (WPVI-TV via AP)
In this image taken by video from WPVI, fire crews try to extinguish an fire at a home Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Buena, southern N.J. An explosion has destroyed the house and left two people dead and two children seriously injured. Authorities are still searching for two other people they believe were inside. (WPVI-TV via AP)
2 of 2 | 

In this image taken by video from WPVI, fire crews try to extinguish an fire at a home Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Buena, southern N.J. An explosion has destroyed the house and left two people dead and two children seriously injured. Authorities are still searching for two other people they believe were inside. (WPVI-TV via AP)
 
Share

BUENA, N.J. (AP) — The body of a fourth victim has been found following an explosion and fire that destroyed a New Jersey house and seriously injured two children, who were pulled from the fire by civilians, authorities said.

The cause of Thursday morning’s explosion in Buena, about 40 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Philadelphia, is being investigated. It damaged several nearby homes, but no other injuries were reported.

Authorities had previously said those likely in the house at the time included two men, ages 52 and 73, and two children, a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl. A 1-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl pulled from the fire by civilians were flown to a Philadelphia hospital, where the infant was in critical condition and the teen was stable, police said.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names or said whether they are related.

Three of four missing people had been found dead in the rubble by 8 p.m. Thursday, Franklin Township police said. The body of the fourth victim was found around 2 p.m. Friday at the base of the burned structure.