4 people killed after fire roars through New Jersey home

LACEY, N.J. (AP) — A fast-moving house fire in southern New Jersey killed four people, authorities said.

A woman escaped the residence with injuries Tuesday before the roof collapsed, forcing firefighters to evacuate. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fire in the two-story home in Lacey Township was reported around 12:30 p.m., said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and black smoke spewed throughout the neighborhood.

Those killed in the blaze have not been identified. No other homes were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.