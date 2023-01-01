2 NJ ice fishermen feared drowned; 1 body found, 1 sought

KINNELON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities searching for two men believed to have drowned while ice fishing at a New Jersey reservoir say one body has been recovered and another is being sought.

Morris County prosecutors say family members called Butler police at about 2 p.m. Saturday to report that a 76-year-old Passaic man and a 64-year-old Clifton man had not returned after heading for Kinnelon on Friday to go ice fishing at Split Rock Reservoir.

Prosecutors said Kinnelon police met family members at the reservoir and found their personal belongings on the shoreline. Two holes were observed in the ice about 100 yards from shore, officials said.

Ice rescue teams recovered the body of one man and the search for the second was halted Saturday night due to weather and darkness, with dive teams slated to resume the search for the second victim Sunday, authorities said.

The names of the men weren’t immediately released.