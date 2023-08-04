New Jersey to hold three-day state funeral for late Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

FILE - A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world and India restricted some of its rice exports, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
Food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal
FILE - Andrew Tate gives a thumbs up upon exiting the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on July 6, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday Aug. 4, 2023 to be released from house arrest and will instead be put under judicial control measures, his spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
Andrew Tate released from house arrest
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: US will faces a familiar foe
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2010. A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced
U.S. News

New Jersey to hold three-day state funeral for late Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks during a news conference, Aug. 1, 2018, in Newark, N.J. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is cutting his Italy vacation short and returning to the state Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, after the death this week of Oliver, his spokesperson said Wednesday, Aug. 2. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks during a news conference, Aug. 1, 2018, in Newark, N.J. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is cutting his Italy vacation short and returning to the state Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, after the death this week of Oliver, his spokesperson said Wednesday, Aug. 2. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will send off Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who died after being hospitalized this week, with a three-day state funeral.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that Oliver’s remains would lie in state in the Capitol rotunda Thursday, followed by a similar honor in her home county’s historic courthouse on Aug. 11. A funeral is set for Aug. 12 in Newark’s Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Beginning Friday flags on state buildings will fly half-staff in honor of Oliver for the next month.

Oliver died Tuesday, just a day after the governor’s office said she was admitted to a hospital with an undisclosed medical issue. No cause was given for her death in a statement from the governor’s office on behalf of Oliver’s family, which asked for privacy.

Her death coincided with Murphy’s vacation in Italy and while she was serving as acting governor.

Murphy cut his trip short by 10 days, returning to New Jersey on Thursday.

He’s set to meet Friday with state government workers who worked alongside Oliver at the Department of Community Affairs, which oversees state aid to cities and towns among other duties, and where she was also the commissioner. Lieutenant governors in New Jersey assume a Cabinet position in addition to their role as filling in for the governor if she or he is incapacitated or out of state.

Oliver, also a Democrat, was the first Black woman to hold statewide elected office in New Jersey, winning the vote alongside Murphy in 2017 and again in 2021. She was a well-known figure in state government and made history in 2010 by becoming the first Black woman to lead the state Assembly.

She also signed several bills while deputizing for Murphy.

In 2021, she signed a bill that established a pilot program to overhaul the state’s juvenile justice system in four cities and that aimed to reintegrate young people into their communities. Another measure she signed in 2021 revived a defunct fund for “urban enterprise zones” aimed at driving economic development in cities through lower sales tax rates.