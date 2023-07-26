Toll cheats cost New Jersey $117M last year and experts say the bill keeps growing

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jury continues deliberations in the trial of Kevin Spacey. The Hollywood star, 63, denies nine charges including sexual assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. The crane lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Some people suffered minor injuries, but no one died, according to Mayor Eric Adams .(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup
U.S. News

Toll cheats cost New Jersey $117M last year and experts say the bill keeps growing

FILE - Traffic passes through the toll plaza at the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, New Jersey, on Friday, June 10, 2022. Toll cheats cost New Jersey more than $117 million last year, a chronic problem that officials say has become even worse since the pandemic. Unpaid tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike totaled $47.2 million and $9 million on the Garden State Parkway in 2022, according to the Turnpike Authority, which runs both roads. Those numbers have increased over the past five years, officials said. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Toll cheats cost New Jersey more than $117 million last year, a chronic problem that officials say has become even worse since the pandemic.

Unpaid tolls totaled $47.2 million on the New Jersey Turnpike and $9 million on the Garden State Parkway in 2022, according to the Turnpike Authority, which runs both roads. Those numbers have increased over the past five years, officials said.

Meanwhile, toll violations have steadily increased on the Atlantic City Expressway over the past three years, costing the agency $1.88 million in 2022.

Losses from unpaid tolls cost the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey $36.58 million last year, agency figures show. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission reported a loss of $20 million in unpaid tolls in 2022.

“It kind of spikes up in 2020,” John Hanson, CEO of the Delaware River Port Authority told NJ.com about the $3 million in unpaid tolls in 2022. “It seems with the pandemic, people have a little less tolerance for following the rules.”

Experts note that drivers who go through tolls without paying or don’t pay bills they receive by mail ultimately hurt law-abiding drivers from a fairness standpoint. They also short agencies on revenue used to maintain their part of a states road system.

New Jersey is not alone in dealing with toll cheats. Officials in neighboring Pennsylvania reported in November that the amount of uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike had grown by nearly 50% over the past year, and a government audit urged the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances.