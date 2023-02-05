New Mexico nuclear museum gets a Soviet missile for display

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The National Nuclear Science and History in New Mexico now has a rare addition to its missile collection.

It’s a Soviet built SA-2 surface-to-air missile from the first built in the 1950s and used up through the 1980s by the Russians.

James Stemm, curator of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, told Albuquerque TV station KOB that the missile belongs to the New Mexico Museum of Military History in Rio Rancho and they were looking for a place to display it so more people could see it.

Stemm said the missile is about 40 feet long when the launcher is included.

The missile named “Tina” was used by Russians in defense against the United States years ago.

Stemm said the missile was built to defend the Soviet Union against American B-52 and B-47 bombers, two of which the museum already has on display.

A curator for more than 25 years, Stemm said museums are used to show all sides of history.

“As far as I know, the only one in New Mexico,” he said of the Soviet missile. “There are a few in other museums back east the Smithsonian has one, the Air Force Museum has one, but they aren’t very common in the U.S.”