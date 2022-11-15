Hobbs woman accused of dumping baby could face Dec. 19 trial

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A young Hobbs woman accused of abandoning her newborn by putting the baby into a trash container in near-freezing temperatures last January could go on trial next month.

Albuquerque TV station KRQE reported Tuesday that New Mexico prosecutors have a tentative start date of Dec. 19.

Prosecutors say Alexis Avila is charged with child abuse resulting in great bodily injury with the alternative of attempted murder.

A group of people looking through the container behind a Hobbs shopping center told authorities they heard cries and found a baby boy wrapped in a dirty blanket with an umbilical cord still attached.

They tried to keep the child warm until police and paramedics arrived. Authorities estimated the baby had been in the trash container for six hours and had hypothermia symptoms but survived.

According to a criminal complaint, Avila said she didn’t know she was pregnant until Jan. 6 when she went to a doctor for stomach pain. She gave birth in a bathroom at her family’s home following day.

Avila was 18 at the time and told police she panicked and didn’t know what to do or who to call.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved and that led them to Avila with search warrants turning up blood evidence.

The baby now named Saul remains in the care of his teenage father, who said Avila told him that she had a miscarriage.