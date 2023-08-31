Man to stand trial in Ralph Yarl shooting
New Mexico authorities raid homes looking for evidence of alleged biker gang crimes

 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal and state authorities in New Mexico carried out raids in towns around the state Thursday, searching for evidence to link the Bandidos Motorcycle Club to a racketeering conspiracy and other crimes.

FBI and state police units executed search warrants targeting 25 alleged biker gang members. Federal court records state that the investigation comes as the Bandidos allegedly intensify their search for rivals to kill or seriously injure.

Informants have told authorities that Bandidos leadership is concerned about looking weak for not avenging the shooting deaths of two members in May during a motorcycle rally in Red River.

No one has been prosecuted to date in connection with the shootout between members of the Bandidos and a much smaller motorcycle club, the Water Dogs, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The violence at the rally was linked in part to a photo taken at a wedding that showed the leader of the New Mexico-based Water Dogs standing with at least one member of the Mongol Motorcycle Club. The Mongols have been trying to increase the club’s presence in New Mexico. Historically, the Bandidos have considered the state part of their territory.

In an affidavit, FBI Special Agent Bryan Acee stated that the Bandidos who were targeted in the searches “have been the most aggressive proponents of violent conflict.” He suggested that the search warrants would mitigate the current threat and result in the seizure of valuable evidence.

Court documents also state that over the past four years, law enforcement officials in New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma have observed a sharp increase in violence between the Bandidos and the Mongols Motorcycle Club.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the district of New Mexico confirmed Thursday afternoon that searches took place in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Los Lunas, Belen, Tomé, Grants, San Rafael, Gallup, Farmington, Hobbs, Alamogordo, Ruidoso, Capitan and Arabela.

Officers seized 151 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, numerous ballistics vests, as well as fentanyl, meth and cocaine. A stolen police radio also was recovered.

At least two people were arrested on state charges, and authorities said charges were pending against a third.