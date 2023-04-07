Governor reins in tax relief proposal, boosts state spending

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses legislative accomplishments on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M., with the signing of a bill to shield abortion providers from related prosecution, professional disciplinary action or extradition attempts by out-of-state interests. The governor has until April 7 to sign or veto bills recently approved by the Democratic-led Legislature. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses legislative accomplishments on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M., with the signing of a bill to shield abortion providers from related prosecution, professional disciplinary action or extradition attempts by out-of-state interests. The governor has until April 7 to sign or veto bills recently approved by the Democratic-led Legislature. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor of New Mexico scaled back a tax relief package on Friday based on concerns it could undermine future spending on public education, heath care and law enforcement while signing into law $500 individual tax rebates and the largest proposed spending plan in state history.

Surging oil prices and output in southeastern New Mexico have produced a financial windfall. In a state with high rates of poverty and low workforce participation, officials estimate a $3.6 billion annual surplus over current spending obligations for the coming fiscal year.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed “grave concerns about the sustainability” of tax changes proposed by the Democratic-led Legislature.

She endorsed one-time rebates, refundable credits of up to $600 per child, a tax break for health care providers and new incentives for the film industry estimated at $90 million a year. But she vetoed portions of the bill that would have reduced tax rates on personal income and gross receipts that apply to sales and business transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tax cuts will impact our ability to fund important services and programs that our citizens depend on, such as education, health care, public safety, and infrastructure,” the governor warned in a written message to legislators about her line-item changes to the tax bill sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Derrick Lente, of Sandia Pueblo.

She said the vetoed tax changes that would “have a disproportionate impact on certain populations — particularly those who are already struggling to make ends meet.”

It was not immediately clear how much income the state would forgo under the signed provision of the tax relief bill, which originally contained relief worth $1.1 billion in its first year.

At the same time, Lujan Grisham signed into law with few exceptions a $9.6 billion annual spending plan from the Democratic-led Legislature that shores up rural health care networks while underwriting tuition-free college, no-pay daycare and new business incentives. The unmodified proposal represented a roughly 14% spending increase for the fiscal year that runs from July 2023 through June 2024.

The governor highlighted new state spending initiatives aimed at providing healthy, no-pay meals to all students of public schools after federal funding was scaled back, as well as an expansion of public funding for professional and vocational training.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also noted a $146 million permanent annual allocation toward tuition-free college, and an $80 million set-aside to support newly constructed hospitals in rural areas.

Legislators have endorsed more than $1 billion in direct spending on construction projects.

The governor, who embarked on her second term in January, said she earlier in the week that she is committed to tax reform “at a pace that is sustainable.” Lujan Grisham cannot run for a third consecutive term in 2026.

Lujan Grisham has said she is proud of the work her administration has done to diversify the economy and create new sources of government income to sustain public programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But they’re not enough to replace a giant loss in oil and gas,” she said at a news conference on Wednesday. Income linked to oil and natural gas accounts for more than 40% of annual state general fund spending.

The governor signed off on 5% average salary increases for state employees and public education workers.