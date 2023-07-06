FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions
U.S. News

New Mexico court upholds decision keeping utility from transferring shares of coal-fired power plant

FILE - The Four Corners Power Plant in Waterflow, N.M., near the San Juan River in northwestern New Mexico, is viewed in April 2006. The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday, July 6, 2023, affirmed a decision by utility regulators who rejected a proposal by the state’s largest electric provider to transfer shares in a coal-fired power plant to a Navajo energy company. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

FILE - The Four Corners Power Plant in Waterflow, N.M., near the San Juan River in northwestern New Mexico, is viewed in April 2006. The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday, July 6, 2023, affirmed a decision by utility regulators who rejected a proposal by the state’s largest electric provider to transfer shares in a coal-fired power plant to a Navajo energy company. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
 
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed a decision by utility regulators who rejected a proposal by the state’s largest electric provider to transfer shares in a coal-fired power plant to a Navajo energy company.

The court also upheld the Public Regulation Commission’s decision to deny a request by the Public Service Co. of New Mexico for a financing order that would authorize the utility to issue bonds to recoup the costs of abandoning the Four Corners Power Plant in northwestern New Mexico.

Navajo Transitional Energy Co. had sought to take over PNM’s shares, saying that preventing an early closure of the power plant would help soften the economic blow to communities that have long relied on tax revenue and jobs tied to coal-fired generation.

Other news
FILE – Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, some of the nation's largest truck makers agreed to stop selling new gas-powered vehicles in California by 2036. The agreement with the California Air Resources Board ensures lawsuits are less likely to delay or block the state's new rules for the trucking industry. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Truck makers pledge to comply with new California rules phasing out gas-powered vehicles
Some of the nation’s largest truck makers have pledged to not sell new gas-powered vehicles in California by the middle of the next decade.
FILE - The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Maine lawmakers are meeting ,Thursday, July 6, 2023, for votes to enact a bill expand access to abortions and to override a bill to allow more federal laws to apply to Native American tribes in the State. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine governor expected to sign bill easing restrictions on abortions later in pregnancy
The Maine Senate has given final approval to a bill that would expand access to abortions later in pregnancy, sending the proposal to the governor for her signature.
FILE - Adrian Jawort, of Billings, Mont., speaks at the Rainbow Rally on the steps of the Montana Capitol, March 15, 2021, in Helena, Mont. Jawort, who changed her first name to Adria, had planned to talk about LGBTQ and two spirit history at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library on June 2, 2023, but the event was canceled due to a new law that bans drag reading events at public libraries. Jawort is among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit that was filed Thursday, July 6, seeking to overturn the ban. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record, File)
Transgender woman, bookstore, teacher sue over Montana law banning drag reading events
A transgender woman, the owners of an independent bookstore and an educator who teaches in costume are among those challenging Montana’s first-in-the-nation law that bans people dressed in drag from reading to children in public schools or libraries.
Burned crosses stand outside the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the Sylmar section of Los Angeles. Three wooden crosses outside the small Los Angeles church were found burned early Thursday and authorities say the fire is being investigated as a possible hate crime. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
3 crosses burned at a small Los Angeles church and authorities investigate possible hate crime
Three wooden crosses outside a small Los Angeles church have been found burned, and authorities say it is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Environmentalists have protested the transfer over concerns that the plant — which serves customers in Arizona and New Mexico — would be allowed to operate longer.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case earlier this year. In its order, it ruled that the decision by regulators was reasonable and consistent with the state’s Energy Transition Act.

In rejecting PNM’s plan in 2021, the commission said the utility failed to specify how it would provide replacement power for electricity it would no longer produce at the Four Corners plant.

Commissioners had raised concerns, given that the utility has yet to complete solar and battery storage facilities meant to replace another coal-fired plant — the San Juan Generating Station that closed last September.

The Supreme Court pointed out that PNM’s director of resource planning, Nicholas Phillips, had testified about the limitations of the utility’s modeling. PNM had relied on prior bids for San Juan replacements rather than identifying new resources to replace the Four Corners plant.

Phillips also acknowledged that PNM had encountered unexpected delays in replacing the lost capacity from San Juan’s closure.

Given those delays and the generic information provided by PNM, the court said it agreed that “a reasonable mind could conclude that Phillips’ testimony and PNM’s modeling, on its own, was inadequate” to meet the utility’s burden under the Energy Transition Act.

PNM officials said they were disappointed with the ruling.

Utility spokesman Raymond Sandoval said the commission’s order delays PNM’s exit from the power plant from 2024 until possibly 2031 and thus postpones reductions in emissions.

“Our commitment to serving our customers with zero carbon electricity doesn’t end,” he said, “and while an early exit from the Four Corners coal plant would propel us forward, we remain strong in our transition to affordable carbon-free electricity.”

Located on the Navajo Nation, the Four Corners plant is operated by Arizona Public Service Co. That utility owns a majority of shares in the plant’s two remaining units.

PNM had initially proposed the arrangement with the Navajo company as a way to remove coal from its portfolio. One of the conditions of a proposed multibillion-dollar merger with a subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola had required the New Mexico utility to show that it was taking steps to do so.

The court also noted that PNM was aware that commission staff had concerns about its modeling with regard to replacement resources.

Sandoval confirmed Thursday that the utility is still working to bring replacement resources online for the San Juan plant as well as replacements for the power that will be lost when leases expire at the Palo Verde nuclear plant in Arizona.

PNM does not have dates for when any of the projects will begin commercial operations. However, Sandoval said a 150 megawatt battery installation is being tested and can provide electricity to customers during the current heat wave.

The utility said it doesn’t anticipate any rolling outages during these hot days since it purchased power in anticipation of peak summer demands.