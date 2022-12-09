New Mexico AG inks $235,000 salary as new college president

Outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas will earn nearly triple his current salary as the next president at Northern New Mexico College.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday that contract negotiations have culminated in Balderas signing on for three and a half years and will be paid $232,500 annually.

He receives $95,000 a year as attorney general.

“I’m honored that the regents, faculty and staff will collaborate with me as we take on Northern New Mexico College into the future, building on student success and institutional development,” Balderas said in a statement.

The school’s board of regents unanimously approved his appointment last month. Balderas was among four finalists for the position following a months-long national search.

Dr. Bárbara M. Medina had been serving as interim president.

Balderas will be wrapping up his second term as the state’s top prosecutor at the end of the year. He was ineligible to run for re-election because of term limits.